The Sun now reports that former Holby City actor Paul Bradley has filmed scenes for a return as iconic 1990s fan-favourite Nigel Bates to coincide with the show’s anniversary.

The newspaper also reports that a major disaster is on the cards for the episode with the Queen Vic pub set to sustain another disaster amid a huge explosion.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Fans will remember that the Queen Vic pub memorably burned down in an epic week of episodes in 2010 as part of the show’s switch to HD filming and Barbara Windsor’s exit as iconic landlady Peggy Mitchell.

Speaking about the plans for the 40th anniversary, a source told The Sun: "The pub is always central to the drama but this time they are taking it even further with lives expected to be left hanging in the balance."

"The 40th is such an iconic moment in the show’s history, and bosses want to make sure it’s one that viewers are going to remember."

So, which characters could end up in the firing line in February?

Meanwhile, Nigel Bates was last seen in 1998 leaving for a new life in Scotland with love interest Julie Haye (Karen Henworth) and step-daughter Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix).

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders in 1993. BBC

During his tenure on the soap from 1992 to 1998, Nigel was a beloved loveable screw-up and a sidekick to Phil (Steve McFadden) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

Alongside his sweet friendship with Dot Cotton (June Brown), Nigel endured tragedy when he lost his wife Debbie Bates (Nicola Duffett) in a car crash and then had to raise her daughter Clare alone before once again finding love and leaving Walford.

Could Nigel be reunited with the Mitchell Brothers for the 40th anniversary of the soap? We’ll have to wait and see!

The 40th anniversary has already been confirmed to include multiple live segments in the special week of episodes, while another element will be interactive as viewers decide on a storyline outcome.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw is due to depart the soap after his work on the 40th anniversary is complete and will be succeeded by Channel 4 commissioning executive Ben Wadey.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

