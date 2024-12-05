Although Lauren is trying to stay strong, she finds herself and her baby at serious risk in upcoming scenes - and she's too ashamed to confide in partner Peter Beale (Thomas Law).

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com, star Jossa reveals Lauren's resentment towards Cindy, and shares her alter ego's fears for the future.

Despite Lauren's confidence, it seems she is all too aware that Cindy is not an enemy she should be crossing. As the pair lock horns in a big way, who will come out on top?

Read on below as Jossa teases what to expect from another dramatic week for the Beales.

Lauren is in a very dark place right now. How hard are things for her?

"Lauren is keeping this secret, and it feels like a massive burden. Her addiction to painkillers is something she's very ashamed of. Lauren's sobriety is a massive thing for her, and so, although this is painkillers, not alcohol, it still feels like a failure. Then there's the fact she's keeping it from Peter, which is devastating for her. Right now, Lauren is just trying to hold it all together."

How is she coping with Cindy blackmailing her?

"It’s devastating for Lauren to be caught in this 'you keep my secret, I’ll keep yours' situation, especially with someone like Cindy. Cindy is the mother-in-law from hell, and I really feel like there couldn't be a worse person for Lauren to be blackmailed by.

"I think Lauren wishes she hadn't stumbled upon what she saw that night with Kojo because it has got her into a right predicament. Then there's the fact they aren't telling anyone she's pregnant yet. So, it's secrets upon secrets, which Lauren is trying to keep a lid on while really not feeling well."

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How does Lauren feel about Cindy right now?

"Lauren has been unimpressed by Cindy from the get-go and got her number straight away. Remember, she's only ever heard bad things about Cindy, so when she turned up and tried to play happy families straight away, it disturbed Lauren.

"She doesn't buy Cindy as a genuine person or see anything genuine within Cindy – and Lauren just can't fake it. That's one thing about Lauren: if she doesn't like someone, you are going to know about it. Even though Cindy is family and her boyfriend's mum, she can't hide it."

Does this make it hard for her with Peter and Ian being so close to Cindy?

"Lauren is like an outsider looking in because the family are blindsided by Cindy Beale. Ian is besotted by her, and in his eyes, she can do no wrong. Even Peter can't see it. Lauren feels more sad and upset about what Cindy has done to Peter and Lucy by leaving them as children than he does. Lauren sees Cindy as being selfish and someone who only thinks of herself."

Lauren is trying to go cold turkey to break her addiction. How hard is that for her?

"It's so sad because Lauren knows what addiction is, she’s been there before. She knows full well she's falling back into a new addiction, but there's nothing she can do about it because she can't just stop. Lauren doesn't know enough about it. This is a new world for her, and just stopping could be even worse for the baby, but she's not really aware of that."

What happens when she collapses?

"It's quite sad to play because Lauren is trying to do the right thing, but she just can't because of the pain and collapses in agony. She can't tell Peter why she's collapsed, which is really sad.

"I feel like Lauren and Peter are a really united front and if she did confide in him, he would be there for her. It's hard to watch because you're like, 'Just tell him, and he'll help you!!' But she just can't because she's ashamed of herself."

Does she try to tell Peter at any point?

"After the scan and the relief that the baby is going to be OK, Lauren tries to tell Peter about her addiction, but he won't let her. He's worried she's being hard on herself, and she's trying to say, 'No, no, I'm hurting our baby,' but he dismisses it in a supportive way.

"Peter also says that she needs to find a way to get through this her way, and to her, because she's in so much pain, the only way she thinks she can get through this is to take more pills."

How do the rest of the Beales discover that Lauren is pregnant?

"After the scan, Peter is excited and wants a little scan photo because it's Christmas, and he wants to put it on the tree. Louie finds it on the tree and asks what it is when the family are over for some fish and chips.

"Lauren has invited them round and asked Cindy to bring her more pills, which she hides behind the toaster for Lauren before this. Then the news drops about them being pregnant…"

Cindy is absolutely fuming. Is Lauren scared?

"It feels like Lauren's two worlds collide – now the cat is out of a bag! She is really worried that Cindy is going to spit the truth out at any moment. Lauren knows she could blow her secret, and it's added even more pressure. Cindy tells Lauren that she's going to take the drugs away from her because she's pregnant, and that's not something Lauren thinks she can do right now."

Cindy tells Lauren that she must tell Peter or Cindy will. How does Lauren deal with this ultimatum?

"The ultimatum is really scary for her. Lauren wants to tell Peter, but in telling him, she knows she's got to get this addiction under control. Now Cindy has the upper hand, massively.

"Cindy and Lauren are always to-ing and fro-ing, and Lauren had something huge on Cindy with Kojo, but with this, there is a baby involved. So, Lauren knows it's a ticking time bomb, and something needs to happen."

Is Lauren scared of Cindy?

"I think that Lauren plays a really good game, but when Cindy goes dark, Lauren is really fearful of her. There's part of Cindy that will do anything to protect her family, even though what she's really doing is protecting herself. Cindy will do anything to keep her secrets, and Lauren knows that Cindy will take her down."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

