Thankfully, Suki and Eve Panesar-Unwin survived these attempts on their lives, along with Denise Fox (Diane Parish) who Nish also attacked, while the villainous Nish himself finally met his demise.

Now, on top of the spoilers already released for next week, we now have a lot more details following the surprises of the festive period.

These updated spoilers are new for the episodes from Monday 6th January to Thursday 9th January 2025.

7 EastEnder spoilers for next week

1. Ravi Gulati seeks forgiveness from Suki Panesar-Unwin

A guilty Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) seeks forgiveness. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the dramatic events of New Year's Day and his murder of evil father Nish Panesar, Ravi Gulati is left feeling guilty as he almost killed former stepmother Suki Panesar-Unwin in the process.

As the Panesar-Gulati clan continue to reel from recent events on Monday, the recently poisoned Eve Panesar-Unwin is panicked at the hospital when Suki takes a bad turn. Still, thankfully doctors are quick to treat her wife.

Later, Ravi visits Suki at the hospital and seeks her forgiveness, but will she give it to him? After this encounter, Ravi pays a visit to Denise Fox and the pair have an emotional heart-to-heart.

The next day at No. 41, Suki's family celebrate her return from the hospital as the clan embrace a new chapter. Later, Denise pays a visit to Suki and the conversation soon turns to the subject of Ravi.

Will Denise tell Suki about her renewed romance with her former stepson?

2. Davinder "Nugget" Gulati deals with his past actions

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy, right) helped cover up the actions of son Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following Nish's death and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) helping to cover up his involvement in Nish's time as a fugitive, Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) will have a lot on his mind.

At the start of the week, Nugget's uncle Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) tries to get through to him, but will he be made aware of how much Nish manipulated Nugget?

As Suki returns home from the hospital, it will also be clear that Nugget is distracted by something - but what is troubling now?

3. Nigel Bates plots exit from Walford as he reveals reason for return

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley, left) bags a job working with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth, right) in the cafe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week begins, returnee Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) helps out old friend Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) at her cafe during a busy lunchtime and soon finds himself being offered a job there.

However, new cafe employee Nigel soon faces questions from Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) as to why exactly he returned to Walford, as it becomes even clearer that Nigel is hiding something.

The next day, Billy is left shocked even more when a reckless Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) signs over his half of the boxing den to an equally surprised Nigel.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick, right) has some questions for Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Wednesday, Nigel confronts Phil at breakfast about his baffling decision and attempts to get out of the deal, but Phil remains adamant.

Turning to Sharon for help, Nigel fills her in on exactly what Phil is doing and she soon turns to Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to help her and Billy dissuade Phil, to little avail.

As this happens, Nigel is plotting a swift exit from Albert Square but soon finds himself seeking the comfort and safety of the launderette - the old stomping ground of his late friend Dot Branning (June Brown).

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter, centre) gets to the heart of what troubles Nigel (Paul Bradley, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Inside, Nigel meets with another of Dot's old friends, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), and amid a heart-to-heart, Nigel reveals the truth of why exactly he has returned.

As the week comes to a close, Phil worries about where Nigel is and he and Sharon join forces to find him. When Phil later finds Nigel amid a conversation with Yolande, is he about to learn the truth?

Spoiler pictures for the week also show Nigel and Yolande inside Dot's house and him speaking with killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) who remains focused on freeing his pregnant fiancée, Dot's step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

4. Junior Knight drama explodes in the Queen Vic

What will Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) do next? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) calls a crisis meeting in the Queen Vic for the Knight clan at the start of the week to find out the truth about who attacked Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Amid the discussion, the finger of suspicion is pointed firmly at Cindy's lover Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), prompting him to explosively try to clear his name by making a major revelation to the crowd in the Queen Vic pub.

The shocking announcement prompts a fight between Junior and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) and then for George Knight (Colin Salmon) to confront his son with some home truths.

In the aftermath, Junior decides to head to the hospital to pay a visit to Cindy's bedside, only to get another shock...

5. Elaine, Gina and Anna Knight make a discovery

Is there a reconciliation on the way for Elaine (Harriet Thorpe, left) and George Knight (Colin Salon, right)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On Tuesday, the difficulties in the marriage of Elaine and George Knight continue, with Elaine wondering who her husband really loves after his behaviour on Christmas Day. Can they save their marriage?

Later that same day, Elaine, Anna and Gina make a discovery that could change everything.

What will Peter Beale (Thomas Law, right) conceal for his sisters? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week goes on, the trio consider how best to deal with what they have discovered, but when Gina and Anna try to dispose of what they have found, their half-brother Peter follows them.

With the week drawing to a close, Peter seeks answers from his half-sisters before they reveal to him what they know.

In response, Peter agrees to keep the secret for them, but is this a wise move for any of them to make?

Is Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt, left) coping with what has happened? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Finally, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is continuing to deal with the aftermath of Christmas Day in his own way.

Peter grows worried as his father still hasn't been to see Cindy in the hospital, but Ian brushes off his son's concerns.

Later on, however, Ian gets a call with an update from the hospital. Will it be good news?

7. Peter Beale appears to support Lauren Branning

Is there a way forward for Peter Beale (Thomas Law, centre) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa, right)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We're scant on details but images for the week also show Peter Beale on the sofa in the Beale house with a struggling and pregnant Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) in a conversation with an unidentified woman.

Could this be related to social services around the care of son Louie Beale (Jake McNally) after the fire before Christmas? Or, could Peter be helping Lauren get the professional help with her painkiller addiction that she needs?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

