Though Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) knew the truth as he'd been helping Nish with food and supplies while he was hiding out.

Denise (Diane Parish) followed Nugget to the hideout and discovered Nish's lair.

Later on though, Nish was on his way to the wedding as it was revealed that Denise was in a bad way on the floor.

Nugget decided enough was enough and told Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Vinny (Shiv Jalota) that Nish was alive - and probably on his way.

The evil Panesar found himself ambushed as he arrived at the wedding venue, and while Ravi and Vinny kept him hostage in the barn, Suki and Eve could get married.

Nish dropped the bombshell on Ravi that Denise was injured and left for dead.

Ravi rushed out of the barn to call Jack (Scott Maslen) to try and get help for Denise - when he did, she was bleeding from the head. Is she dead?

While Ravi was outside, Nish overpowered Vinny and made his way for the final act.

In the honeymoon suite, Suki and Eve spent their first quiet moment as wives together and took a drink from the prepared champagne flutes.

Alarm bells should've rang then, but when Eve downed the whole glass, it wasn't long before she was clutching her chest unable to breathe before falling to the floor.

Suki rushed over to help her wife, as nasty Nish dropped into the room and told Suki it was too late - he'd poisoned her.

Nish then explained he wanted to kill himself and Suki at the same time, so the three could all die together.

Will Suki survive the revenge of her ex-husband Nish? BBC

But Suki ran out on to the balcony screaming for help from her wedding guests.

Nish slapped her hard across the face as Jean (Gillian Wright) gasped: "He's going to kill her."

Ravi arrived on the balcony as Nish taunted him, telling him he was an illegitimate child and was worthless.

Ravi had heard enough and pushed Nish hard off the balcony, not realising he had wrapped Suki's dress around his wrist so she fell with him.

As Nish lay on the floor bleeding from the head, with Suki on top of him.

With Nish, Suki, Eve and Denise all on death's door, who will survive?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

