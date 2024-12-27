Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is distracted from her concerns for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) when they join forces, while Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has words of wisdom for daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) misreads a situation, while two EastEnders favourites lend a hand.

6 EastEnders spoilers for 6th – 9th January 2025

1. The Panesars are in shock

The Panesars struggle to come to terms with recent events, as new developments continue to shock the family.

As the clan navigate life after whatever happened at New Year, what exactly happened, and how will it affect the lives of matriarch Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and the rest of the Panesar-Gulati clan?

We know that evil Nish (Navin Chowdhry) was hellbent on stopping Suki and Eve's wedding, but did he succeed? One way or another, Nish's reign of terror is over by this point – but how did it happen?

2. Three locals scheme to keep a big secret

Elane Knight (Harriet Thorpe, right) talks with grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Panesars aren't the only ones coping with the fallout of the festive season, as after a dramatic Christmas which saw Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) exposed for an affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and then brutally attacked, Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) holds a crisis meeting in The Queen Vic.

But as new revelations come to light, there's more chaos on the way! Tensions rise among the group, and soon, yet another discovery is made – what is it?

Later, three mystery characters struggle to decide what to do next, before the trio attempt to keep their finding hidden. However, in true soap style, their plan proves more difficult than they thought as this attempt to conceal a truth is soon rumbled, but by who?

3. Killer Reiss Colwell makes a plan for Sonia Fowler's trial

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman, left) approaches Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the pub, Reiss summons the residents of Walford to discuss his new plan for Sonia's murder trial. But soon, it becomes clear that not everyone shares his encouragement.

Are those around Reiss finally seeing him for who he is, or are they doubting poor Sonia's innocence?

Reiss is still keeping Sonia's sister, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), locked up after he confessed that he, not Sonia, murdered his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) by suffocation.

How long will we have to wait for B to be freed – if indeed she ever will be? Reiss's comeuppance has to be on the way, but who will discover his true colours?

4. Sharon Watts teams up with Phil Mitchell amid attempts to help him

Sharon wants answers from Phil. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is suspicious of a certain situation and is later shocked when Phil makes a hasty business decision. Sharon is also stunned to hear of the reckless decision made by Phil, and she confronts him.

Sharon grows increasingly concerned over Phil's behaviour, and she attempts to get Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Billy to help with an intervention but Sharon is shocked when her request isn't met with the same enthusiasm.

Why won't the other Mitchells intervene to help Phil? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, Sharon joins forces with Phil during an unexpected decision.

But what has happened, and can Sharon get to the bottom of Phil's behaviour?

5. Jean Slater offers Stacey Slater some love advice

Jean offers Stacey some pearls of wisdom about her situation with Martin Fowler (James Bye). Later, Martin and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) arrive at Stacey's bap van to update Stacey on their son Roman's condition.

But with Stacey's feelings for Martin having resurfaced, does Martin feel the same? And how will things fare now that Ruby is back in their lives?

6. Denise Fox confesses to Kim Fox

Will Denise reveal how she is actually feeling to Kim? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the salon, Denise and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) share a warm moment as he comforts her following the events of new Year.

But when Kim questions her sister about her recent whereabouts, D remains coy. Denise soon receives a flower delivery that leaves Kim even more intrigued, while Denise is mortified when she misreads a situation.

D ends up forced to confide in Kim after all, and Kim offers her some advice. Denise later decides to confront her situation head-on, but what does she have planned?

7. Kathy Cotton and Yolande Trueman each offer goodwill gestures

Who is Kathy Cotton reaching out to? BBC/Kieron McCarron

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) receives a helping hand and soon decides to extend a gesture of goodwill. Kathy offers a Walford resident a lifeline, but who is she supporting?

In the laundrette, meanwhile, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) helps a Walford resident in need.

Could Kathy and Yolande have stepped up for the very same person?

