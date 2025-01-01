Phil's hot-headed younger brother was introduced alongside him in 1990 and was at the forefront of the show until his explosive exit in 1999.

Kemp reprised the role for stints as a more mature Grant in 2005 and 2006 before once again parting ways with the character until Grant returned in 2016 as part of the final episodes of Peggy Mitchell, played by the late Dame Barbara Windsor.

Since then, Grant has been living in Portugal but now will be back in Walford at a time when his big brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is struggling with his mental health, his old friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is back after a spell with homelessness, and both Grant and Phil's ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is now dating their long-lost cousin Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).

It's safe to say there will be a lot of drama and awkward conversations to come when Grant returns home...

Ross Kemp is back as Grant Mitchell for a significant storyline in EastEnders' 40th anniversary episodes. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Regarding his return to the soap, Ross Kemp commented: "I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary. EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour.

"Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to EastEnders as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

"Whilst I’m not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show’s 40th anniversary, and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."

Let the speculation about what brings Grant back to Walford commence...

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

