Last night, he took a tumble to the ground from they honeymoon suite balcony with Suki tied to him, and lay bleeding out on the floor while his ex Suki laid on top of him.

As today's episode started, frantically, Ravi realised by pushing Nish and trying to end the horror, he may have killed Suki, too.

He made his way down to the ground floor and saw the bloody scene as Vinny (Shiv Jalota) lay sobbing while Harvey (Ross Boatman) checked for pulses.

Thankfully, Suki was showing signs of life, albeit weak ones, but Nish was already dead.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Eve, meanwhile, was upstairs on the floor as Stacey (Lacey Turner) held her in her arms until the ambulance came.

Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Avani (Aaliyah James) and Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) met in the games room as Nugget revealed he'd been keeping Nish safe.

Avani couldn't hold back and said how many lives are now on the line as a result of Nugget's stupidity, but fierce mum Priya told them both to keep quiet - you don't grass on family, no matter what they've done.

Over at the hospital, Denise had woken up so she had escaped Nish once more, thankfully, but Eve and Suki weren't out of the woods yet.

Stacey was beside herself and called Martin (James Bye) for support - but she was rather put out when Ruby (Louisa Lytton) arrived, too...

Thankfully, Eve pulled through, too, with the doctors able to give her an antidote when they found the poison Nish used in the hotel room, making for a rare mistake from the villain.

Stacey was allowed in to see Eve eventually since she was now awake, and the friends shared an emotional hug.

At that time, Eve knew nothing about what had happened, and was stunned to discover that Nish was behind her poisoning.

She understood the severity of the situation immediately and insisted on seeing Suki, and was distraught to hear she had suffered a head trauma.

Ignoring the advice of doctors, Eve ran to Suki's room and clutched her wife's hand begging her to fight harder than she's ever fought before, just for one more time now Nish is dead.

Suki's eyes blinked open as the pair realised they were out of the woods, finally.

"We won," Suki whispered to her wife as the pair lay on the hospital bed together, with their whole future ahead of them.

But there's still the question of Ravi behind the happy ending, because after all, he killed Nish by pushing him - and almost killed Suki by accident.

Then, there's Nugget, who has been completely entangled in the crimes, too, by helping Nish evade the police.

Plus, Priya is now tied up in the cover-up to protect her son... Nish might be dead, but the drama surrounding the Panesars continues.

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.