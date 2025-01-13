The BBC One soap saw the return of the Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) storyline on Monday as he continued to fight for the release of his pregnant fiancée Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) for the murder of his comatose wife Debbie Colwell.

However, while Sonia is innocent of the crime, Reiss himself is the perpetrator and no one else is aware of the truth, except for one person: Sonia's sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

In November 2024, Bianca discovered CCTV evidence that exposed Reiss's lies but he ultimately tricked her into visiting a storage containment facility and attacked her, ultimately holding her prisoner there where he revealed he would keep her prisoner until Sonia was released.

Since then, Reiss sent messages from Bianca to suggest she had gone away and few have asked questions about her given her temperamental behaviour before her exit - leading fans to wonder what has become of Bianca.

Patsy Palmer as an exhausted Bianca Jackson in a storage facility in EastEnders. BBC

In Monday's episode, Reiss rejected getting a taxi with Martin Fowler (James Bye) to Sonia's trial and instead was shown paying a visit on his own to a distressed Sonia in prison.

Sonia was fretting about whether justice would be done and pleaded with Reiss to help her and ensure that Bianca was present for her trial.

Later, Sonia's trial began but she was upset to find that neither Reiss nor Bianca were present to support her.

However, the episode soon showed that Reiss had actually gone to the storage containment unit, where fans had their first look at an exhausted and sullen Bianca, chained to her surroundings and sitting on the sofa.

Will justice be done and Sonia freed? And will Bianca escape her own imprisonment?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

