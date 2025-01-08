George Knight's (Colin Salmon) blood-stained shirt has been found by his wife Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and his and Cindy's daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

The trio expressed their worries that he was responsible for what happened to Cindy, and planned to cover his tracks by getting rid of the shirt.

Meanwhile, Cindy's son, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), stressed about a social worker visit for himself and pregnant partner Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) – as his dad, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), revealed he would be visiting comatose Cindy.

But Ian hid a look of panic, looking rather guilty as he fled the room.

Ian Beale on Christmas Day. BBC

Later, George walked in to find his family clutching his 'evidence', and he was forced to admit that he had broken a man's nose while taking part in another illegal underground fight on Christmas night – and this was who the blood belonged to.

Given that George had been warned by a doctor that fighting could be fatal for him, due to Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), his loved ones were horrified, and doubtful that George would really risk his life again.

Eventually, Elaine, Gina and Anna came round to George's explanation, although it was still a shady move on his part to get brother Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) to give him an alibi.

The plot thickened when Elaine privately asked George if, had he found her clothing covered in blood, he would have protected her like she chose to do for him.

Although George insisted he would do the same for her, this was a worrying comment from the pub landlady, leaving us wondering if she might be behind Cindy's head injury instead.

Elaine and George Knight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Back at the Beales', Peter was on edge as he played the perfect family man for the social worker.

When Lauren questioned if this was all an act after her behaviour on Christmas Day, Peter lost his temper, and wished his mum would wake up so they could all move on.

Outside The Queen Vic, Gina and Anna headed off to dispose of their dad's shirt, intent on covering up his role in the illegal fights. But brother Peter was suspicious to spot their furtiveness from across the road.

With Cindy's extended family aware they are all suspects, which one of them tried to kill her? And is George as innocent as he claims?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

