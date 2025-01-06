2024 was certainly a dramatic year on its own for the soap, with the likes of The Six, George Knight (Colin Salmon), Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and former cast member Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) taking centre stage.

So, as always, we like to see the love and attention shared among the hugely talented cast and also to build on the potential shown thus far.

Here are eight characters we would love to have a huge 2025 in EastEnders.

8 EastEnders characters who should have a huge 2025

1. Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace)

Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) has begun 2025 as a married woman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After a chaotic 2024 for Suki Panesar (the wonderful Balvinder Sopal) in particular and the explosive scenes on New Year's Day, Sukeve has now entered 2025 stronger than ever.

However, it’s hard not to feel that Eve has become the supporting player in the relationship and we’ve missed out on some key character development moments for her in the last year - particularly when Eve visited her estranged parents after Nish had her mum grievously assaulted.

In 2025, we’d love to see more of Eve with Suki - particularly as so much of their story so far has been overtaken by abusive Nish's presence - but also see more of Eve as her own character with her own emotional journey too, whether this is exploring her past and family history further or with a new professional venture... where have those lawyer skills gone?

EastEnders has gold dust with Sukeve so let’s hope it makes the best of both of them.

2. Callum Highway (Tony Clay)

Tony Clay as Callum Highway in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ever since Ben Mitchell’s (Max Bowden) unexpected exit in early 2024, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) has become more of a background character with few storylines of his own.

The closest we had to a story for Callum since Ben's imprisonment was when he knocked back pal Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), continuing to preserve the Ballum love story for their loyal fans and in a way that felt consistent to the character.

We’ve not seen much of step-dads Callum and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) raising Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) since Lola’s death and Ben’s exit, so this might be the first place to start with some screen presence, but whether it's work, new or developing friendships or, dare we consider, liaisons of a different kind, we hope to see more to Tony Clay flexing his acting muscles soon.

3. Gina Knight (Francesca Henry)

Will Gina Knight get a story of her own in 2025? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite being one of the strongest elements of the Knight cast, Francesca Henry had a quiet 2024 as Gina Knight following the character's ill-judged romance with rapist Dean Wicks (played by Matt Di Angelo).

However, considering Gina is the most complicated and fiery member of the Knight clan with a tragic past and with Henry such a natural performer, we would like her to be the star of the Knight clan in 2025.

Given the continued dramas relating to mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and her attack, hopefully Gina will get her chance to shine soon with a story of her own.

4. Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy)

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is a force to be reckoned with. BBC

One of the shining lights of the Chris Clenshaw era but still somehow underused, Priya has the makings of a perfect soap character with actress Sophie Khan Levy proving adept at laugh-out-loud comedy and also brittle character-led pathos.

A believable matriarch in the making, a fun troublemaker, and the beginnings of a really strong pairing with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), this has been especially evident in the New Year episodes and last summer when she attempted to con Nish.

We hope Priya will be around Walford for years to come!

5. Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington)

Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) has more to offer Walford... BBC

The best newcomer to Walford in 2024 has to be the new Mitchell matriarch on the Square, Nicola Mitchell.

Oozing charisma, a sharp tongue, and a fiery devotion to her ambitions, Nicola not only carries some vulnerability but also has the potential to be downright villainous - as evidenced by her willingness to destroy Phil Mitchell's sobriety.

It feels like we've only hit the tip of the iceberg with Nicola so far but with Laura Doddington such a magnetic presence, we hope the show continues to mine her dark past, her toxic pursuit of ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian), her lioness instincts with her sons, and her rivalries with other long-standing characters.

6. Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace)

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater remains iconic. BBC

2024 was relatively quiet for the iconic Kat following the implosion of her marriage to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Thankfully her screen presence increased massively with the dark storyline of domestic abuse at the hands of her teenage son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) in scenes which once again highlighted that Jessie Wallace remains one of the best performers in the cast, balancing light and shade in spades.

Another high point has to be Kat's recent heartwarming reunion with soulmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in a manner that felt earned but also right to viewers, and this was something that couldn't be rushed after how abysmally he treated her back in 2018.

Now, as 2025 looks set to be a more positive year for Kat and 'Kalfie', we also hope this doesn't mean a return to the background for Jessie Wallace as her talent deserves to be front and centre.

7. Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara)

Aaron Thiara deserves full leading-man status as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders. BBC

Yes, Ravi Gulati had a pretty big Christmas and start to 2025, but on the whole, last year was relatively calm for him considering the numerous dramas he had - or caused - in 2023.

He may have started his time on the show being rather villainous but thanks to the soap peeling back the layers and Aaron Thiara's winning performance, Ravi has become something of an anti-hero as he continues to try to protect his family and also charms the ladies, including lover Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and childhood sweetheart Priya.

Following his explosive actions at New Year as he murdered adoptive father Nish Panesar but almost killed Suki in the process, there is a lot more to mine with the bad boy - not least his continued love triangle with Denise and her ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Though, surely Ravi belongs with the equally mischievous Priya?

Let's just hope he gives dangling school pupils over bridges a miss in 2025!

8. Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Yes, we could all do with some more Ian Beale in our lives.

Despite the rightful dominance of Cindy Beale in the soap in the last year, things have been fairly quiet for the longest-running character in EastEnders history, Ian himself.

Thankfully, the Christmas 2024 episodes put Adam Woodyatt's dramatic chops back at the heart of the action, and as the 'Who attacked Cindy Beale?' story continues, we hope this places Ian directly at the centre.

Given that this is EastEnders' 40th year on our screens, it feels right that the man with the most history on the Square is one of the key players in the stories this year.

Besides, we need some more insight into just what state the relationship between former besties - and one-time ill-advised spouses - Ian and Sharon is...

Read More

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.