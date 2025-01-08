The BBC One soap aired the classic character’s return last month on Christmas Eve in what was later confirmed by show boss Chris Clenshaw to be for a “long stint”.

Since his return, Nigel has reunited with old friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) who is currently struggling with loneliness himself. Nigel explained that he has been homeless and estranged from his wife Julie (Karen Henthorn).

However, Nigel has been lying about losing his home with Julie as she has been messaging him and calling him to come home.

Yesterday, Phil shocked his family by signing over his share of the boxing den to Nigel as he felt his partnership with ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was no longer working as he continued to isolate himself.

In Wednesday’s episode (8th January), Nigel confronted his friend over breakfast about his irrational and nonsensical decision, but Phil remained adamant that this was what he wanted, while Nigel maintained that he wasn’t able to run a business and his last one failed during the Covid pandemic.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick, right) once again made some digs to Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel also noted his concern for Phil’s pacing during the middle of the night.

Later, in Kathy’s Cafe, Nigel was shown to have made a mistake when serving Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) and giving him the wrong change, which was noticed by Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) then mades mocking remarks about how Nigel had been made a “zero to a hero” thanks to Phil and questions why he was still working in the cafe, prompting Nigel to flee on his break and Yolande to admonish Billy.

Outside the Boxing Den, Nigel told a shocked Sharon all about Phil’s decision and asked her to persuade Phil otherwise.

In the Queen Vic, Sharon confronted Phil and accused him of punishing her for moving on with his cousin Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and pleaded with him to not forget that they reopened the gym in memory of her late son, Dennis Rickman Jr. (Bleu Landeau).

Sharon voiced her concerns about Nigel being placed in charge of the business as Phil seemed prepared to open up to her abut why he no longer felt up to overseeing the boxing den when Teddy entered and began interrogating Phil on his decision.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, left) continues to worry about Phil (Steve McFadden, right). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

To explain himself to the pair, an unhappy Phil then repeatedly stated: “I’m tired and I’m done.”

That evening, in Kathy’s Cafe, Sharon discussed what happened with Teddy as Billy arrived with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) to discuss the situation, with Sharon voicing concerns for Phil’s health.

Nigel overheard and tried to reassure her that Phil was fine, with Billy questioning if Phil was going senile. Nigel tried to put Sharon off from interfering but she led the group to Phil’s to reassure him that they were all here for him.

At Phil’s house, the family marched in to make a stand for Phil and they noted how neglected the home seemed. Sharon voiced her worries for Phil’s health still and worried he had received a diagnosis for dementia but he continued to push them away.

Phil's erratic behaviour is concerning his family. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The family questioned why Phil would shed his businesses when he has multiple children and grandchildren, which was out of character for him. Phil then accused them all of trying to get their hands on his fortune.

Phil then noticed that Nigel had scarpered and we then saw him fleeing the house and heading into the night and down Bridge Street where he tripped on his luggage and rubbish bags.

Walking toward Nigel on the street, Yolande noticed his distress as he headed into the quiet and empty laundrette and watched the washing going around in the machine as he tried to settle his mind.

Approaching Nigel inside the launderette, Nigel mistakenly called Yolande “Mrs C” instead of “Mrs T” before apologising when corrected.

Yolande noted Nigel’s worries and he revealed he felt returning to Walford was a mistake and stated he only returned to see “familiar faces”.

Nigel will continue to open up to Yolande. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

An alarm then went off on Nigel’s phone and he dropped it Yolande picked it up and noticed a reminder to eat dinner. Nigel explained that sometimes he forgets to eat when he is busy.

Yolande asked: “You’re not well are you, Nigel?”

She then reassured a distressed Nigel that he could talk to her.

Breaking down in tears, Nigel swore Yolande to secrecy and then revealed the truth: “I’ve got dementia.”

So, now we know, as many predicted, what has triggered Nigel’s tragic return to Walford and why he’s left behind his loving wife Julie.

Tomorrow, Nigel will open up further to Yolande about his conditions and pay a visit to the old home of friend Dot Branning (June Brown), but will he be honest with friend Phil?

Perhaps when old friend Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returns he can be of some help to Nigel too...

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist Admiral Nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

Samaritans is available for anyone struggling to cope and provide a safe place to talk 24 hours a day. Phone: 116 123

