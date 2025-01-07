5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Lauren Branning arrested for Cindy Beale's attempted murder
Denise tries to commit, Reiss messes up, Nigel gains a friend and Ruby is not happy!
The police make an arrest for the Christmas attack on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) next week - but have they got the right person?
Meanwhile, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) remains conflicted over her love life, while killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) does everything except the obvious to help Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
Also, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) is a listening ear for troubled Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley).
Finally, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) struggles with the green-eyed monster!
Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 13th - 16th January 2025.
5 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Lauren Branning arrested for attempted murder as Cindy Beale regains consciousness
Cindy is finally awake, and she wants answers about what happened to her. When son Peter Beale (Thomas Law) deflects her questions about the family, Cindy gets emotional.
Daughter Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) tells dad George Knight (Colin Salmon) and the clan that Cindy is conscious, and at the hospital, the patient is interviewed by DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield).
Cindy is horrified to learn that she was probably attacked by someone she knows. Peter and pregnant girlfriend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) arrive to visit Cindy, who is hostile towards Lauren.
Soon, the police arrest Lauren for attempted murder! Lauren is questioned about the night of the attack in light of Cindy's recollections, but Peter realises Lauren was only arrested on the strength of Cindy's statement, and he demands she retracts it.
But Peter is left shocked when Lauren confides in him about what happened on Christmas Day. The fallout of her revelation drives a wedge between Lauren and Peter, who goes back to see Cindy.
The doctors tell Cindy she will be discharged the following day, and Peter promises to find his mum somewhere to stay. When dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) refuses to help, Peter tricks reluctant Reiss into giving Cindy the spare room.
Soon, Peter's problems worsen, while Cindy returns to Albert Square, facing hostility from those she's wronged - especially Ian. George is on edge, as Anna privately confides her fears to Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).
Cindy struggles to adapt to living with Reiss, while Peter struggles to support both Cindy and Lauren. But who attacked Cindy - was it really Lauren?
It seems unlikely, given we must wait until February for the culprit to be exposed!
2. Denise Fox continues to feel torn over Ravi Gulati and Jack Branning
Denise and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) continue to meet in secret, but are almost caught by her daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).
D later invites Jack (Scott Maslen) and the Brannings to celebrate her son Raymond's birthday, and Nigel angles an invite for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) too.
At the party, Ravi is jealous of Jack, while Phil clashes with Denise over his selfishness. Ravi and Denise steal another moment alone, but are caught kissing by his son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).
Ravi plans to keep Nugget quiet, while Denise panics that she'll lose her family. But supportive Jack thinks she's upset because of Phil, and his input sparks a new row between her and Phil.
Ravi clocks a warm moment between Denise and Jack, and he tells her he won't stay anyone's dirty little secret. Jack invites D for lunch, but she knocks him back and insists they shouldn't blur the lines of their friendship.
Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is amused to witness this, while Denise tells Ravi she's not interested in Jack, but can't go public with him for fear of losing Chelsea.
Jack drowns his sorrows at Harry's Barn, but when some men are inappropriate with Chelsea, Jack steps in and is punched. Nicola sends the men out, and invites Jack to get cleaned up in the office.
The next day, Denise thanks a hungover Jack for protecting Chelsea, and invites him for a drink. Is Denise kidding herself that she's over Jack?
3. Reiss Colwell takes desperate action amid Sonia Fowler's trial
Reiss rejects Martin Fowler's (James Bye) suggestion to get a cab together for Sonia's murder trial, and visits her alone.
Desperate Sonia begs Reiss to help prove her innocence, adding how important it is to her that sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) is there to support her.
But when she gets to court, neither Reiss or B are there - of course, dangerous Reiss still has Bianca locked up!
Later, Martin tells Reiss that Sonia's trial has been adjourned due to his actions. What has Reiss done now?
Will his killing of wife Debbie (Jenny Meier) be revealed?
4. Yolande Trueman supports Nigel Bates
Yolande provides Nigel with a shoulder to cry on, and she advises him to tell old pal Phil what's really going on with his health.
It's been clear to viewers that Nigel isn't being honest, but what is wrong? Will he confide in Phil?
5. Ruby Allen is jealous of Stacey Slater and Martin Fowler
Ruby encourages Martin to seek answers from the council about the plans for Bridge Street Market.
He later arrives at The Queen Vic with news: he's got one night to put together the traders' case in order to present it to the council.
Ruby grows jealous when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) helps Martin.
Mr Lister brings fresh news, but will Martin's efforts succeed - and will Ruby voice her jealousy?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.