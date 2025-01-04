Sonia Fowler faces the prospect of receiving a life sentence in EastEnders later this month.

The BBC soap has been building for the trial regarding the murder of Debbie Colwell for some time.

However, killer Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) remains a free man while his pregnant fiancee Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) has been wrongfully charged with the murder.

Sonia has not been on-screen since she was imprisoned in August for Debbie’s murder. Still, her sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) returned to Walford to get justice. She discovered the truth about Reiss, only to end up illegally imprisoned by the killer in a storage containment facility.

Bianca herself has not been seen on-screen since the beginning of November, leaving fans to wonder what state she is in.

Natalie Cassidy as a saddened Sonia Fowler holds her bump in a prison vest in a visiting room in EastEnders.
A pregnant Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) is struggling in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Now we have first-look pictures of scenes to air later this month as a struggling Sonia receives a visit from fiancee Reiss in prison.

Further imagery then shows Sonia facing her first day in court for the murder of Debbie, as she anxiously awaits her fate to see if justice will prevail or if she faces life in prison for a crime she did not commit.

Will Sonia discover the truth about Reiss and will anyone find out if he is keeping Bianca imprisoned?

Jonny Freeman as a suited Reiss Colwell sat across from Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler in a prison visiting room in EastEnders.
Will Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) receive his comeuppance? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about Sonia's predicament last year, Cassidy previously told the press including RadioTimes.com: "It’s her worst nightmare coming true. She absolutely cannot believe it, especially when Reiss has been let off because he has an alibi.

"I think it happens so quickly and in a flash that she’s just desperately scared about the baby and the impact this level of stress and trauma will have on a pregnancy that’s so fragile. That’s her main concern, losing her baby or having her baby and them taking it away, like what happened with Bex. She’s worried that history is going to repeat itself."

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler looks over her shoulder in a crowded courtroom in EastEnders.
Will Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) ever be freed? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Here's hoping Sonia finds freedom...

