EastEnders airs crucial Cindy Beale attack clue in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for Wednesday 15th January's EastEnders' episode which is available on BBC iPlayer.
The mystery has deepened on EastEnders as everyone frantically tries to work out who smacked Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) over the head with a shovel.
There's one suspect who's feeling particularly troubled by it all: Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
She couldn't in all honestly remember whether or not she had clubbed Cind, on account of her being out of it on prescription drugs.
There was one image troubling her, though, as she recalled a scarf she was gifted for Christmas being covered in blood, and it being in Lauren's possession on the night.
Clearly struggling with the weight of her secret, she tried to score some morphine from Ravi (Aaron Thiara), but he turned her down.
Unfortunately, Peter saw everything and it was time to come clean to him.
She confessed that she keeps seeing an image involving the scarf Louie got her for Christmas: "Me, with blood on my hands, and then wiping it on my scarf... or I found a scarf that already had blood on it.
"It's proof I attacked your mum."
Peter was keen to downplay the image, insisting it's nothing: "I've known you since we were kids. You do not have a violent bone in your body."
Lauren snapped back: "I ran over my own dad. Sober." She has a point.
She went on to explain how she would confess to the police, but Peter was adamant she didn't to save their family.
While that crisis seemed to be over, Peter could be seen burning the scarf later on outside their house.
Was it Lauren who had the scarf after all? Or was it in fact Peter?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
