Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) hopes to win favour, and the chemistry between former spouses Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) bubbles up once more.

As for Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), she's still hellbent on standing in ex-husband Teddy's (Roland Manookian) way.

Finally, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) team up!

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers from 20th - 23rd January 2025.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. George Knight makes shock discovery amid Cindy Beale mystery

Anna and George Knight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Cindy wakes at her new lodgings, ignoring son Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) calls as she struggles over who she can really trust. Then Reiss asks Cindy to find somewhere else to stay.

Peter worries for his mum's wellbeing, and snaps at grandmother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) visits Cindy, and the pair have a heart-to-heart, in which he convinces her to go to The Queen Vic.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But when Cindy arrives, George, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) make their feelings clear.

The Knights soon question Ian's motives, while Gina and Anna (Molly Rainford) convince dad George to speak to Cindy.

Ian refuses to let George see Cindy, so Elaine lures Ian to the pub - but he realises he's been duped.

Ian finds George trying to turn Cindy against him, and as a row breaks out, George lashes out at Ian.

Back at The Vic, Elaine follows George as he retreats into the barrel store to vent his anger.

The Knights are at loggerheads. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But then George is stopped in his tracks by a discovery, leaving both him and Elaine reeling. The pair end up pointing the finger at each other, before questioning Gina and Anna.

The girls' relationship with George and Elaine is tested by the events of the week, and soon, Anna is shocked when she hears a clandestine conversation between Gina and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) at the Arches.

What is going on, and is it linked to Cindy's attack?

2. Bianca Jackson plots to overpower Reiss Colwell

Reiss continues to hide his guilt. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin Fowler (James Bye), Jack and Reiss head to the court to support Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy). But things get out of hand when Reiss makes a scene, leading to huge consequences.

Sonia wants to do what's best for her unborn baby, so she soon makes a huge decision. Reiss goes to the lockup to see trapped Bianca, where he breaks down and reveals all on Sonia's latest predicament.

Bianca is incredulous, and tries yet again to get Reiss to confess to murdering his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier).

Then, as Reiss is about to leave, B makes a last-ditch attempt to stop him.

Bianca has been trapped for months. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bianca later sets out her plan to Reiss, and it looks like she's finally making headway.

But after a few wrong words, Reiss is fuming and he leaves Bianca trapped yet again.

In the Square, Reiss is comforted by oblivious Ruby, and after she offers some advice, he makes a decision.

Sonia Fowler in court. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the court, Jack and Martin watch as Sonia prepares to accept her fate, but Reiss arrives at the last minute.

What will he do next? Will Sonia's freedom be saved, and who will rescue Bianca?

3. Ruby Allen tries to impress stressed Martin Fowler

Ruby struggles with envy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin and Ruby are a vision of happiness, but she's jealous about his close relationship with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Martin tries to boost Stacey and Eve Panesar-Unwin's (Heather Peace) spirits about their livelihood, and after hearing their new business idea, Martin plans to call a meeting with the council.

Later, Ruby reveals that her and Martin's son Roman will be discharged from hospital - but Martin is distracted and has taken on too much.

Ruby speaks to Councillor Barker. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Martin is stressed when the meeting about the market is brought forward, so Ruby steps in to help him.

At the community centre, the residents make their feelings known, but things take a turn when Ruby argues with Councillor Barker.

Ruby is soon deflated, but decides to try a different tactic after another run-in with Councillor Barker in the Minute Mart gives her inspiration.

Ruby sees out a risky plan with Barker, hoping to impress Martin. Will her plan work?

4. Jack Branning and Denise Fox hide secret feelings from each other

Denise and Jack in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack and Denise continue to hide their feelings from each other, but D is also secretly seeing Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

EastEnders has confirmed that its 40th anniversary's interactive public vote will centre around Denise's love triangle, with fans getting the final say on whether she ends up with Jack or Ravi.

It's clear she has strong feelings for both men, but this time, even the BBC soap will be standing back and waiting to find out which way this storyline goes!

5. Nicola Mitchell's scheme backfires

Nicola's plot backfires. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nicola attempts to wind up Teddy and new girlfriend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), inviting them on a double date with Jack in The Vic.

But soon, Nicola is left red-faced! How does the evening pan out?

Nicola is firmly against Teddy and Sharon's blossoming romance, but will she be forced to move on?

6. Nigel Bates joins forces with Callum Highway over Phil Mitchell

Phil's loved ones get news. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil is uninterested when Callum returns from the States, and Callum and Nigel later join forces to arrange a belated birthday party for Phil in The Vic.

But when it becomes clear that Phil wants a quiet night in, Nigel backtracks on the plans.

Nigel heads to the pub to relay the news to Sharon and the Mitchell clan.

Nigel relays Phil's decision. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The following day, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) tries to persuade Nigel to come to church, but he's more concerned about Phil.

Sharon questions Nigel about Phil, but can they help the struggling hardman?

And will Nigel open up to his old friends about his diagnosis of young onset dementia?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

