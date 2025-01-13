She wasn't short of enemies on that day, as her affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) had been exposed in front of the Knights and Beales, all thanks to Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

In today's episode (13th January), Cindy struggled to remember what happened on that fateful night.

While talking to the detective, she could only remember fragments, including the pub, snow and the Beale household.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But she was more concerned with the fact no one had come immediately to see her after Ian (Adam Woodyatt) was told she was awake.

Peter (Thomas Law) ran into the room a full day after she'd woken up with Anna (Molly Rainford).

While they were grateful to see her awake, Cindy was furious that Ian hadn't told them sooner.

Later on, Peter returned with Lauren alongside him, and it was clear there was a dreadful tension in the air between Cindy and Lauren.

Lauren tried her best to be amicable with Cindy, but the feisty woman didn't return the sentiment.

It was clear as they fired insults at each other that it wasn't over between the pair, but Lauren left Cindy with a home truth - why didn't she tell the police Ian lied about not having an argument?

With food for thought, Lauren left, and all the suspects unintentionally gathered in the pub and threw daggers at each other.

But the fun was soon over as the police interrupted and dragged Lauren away, arresting her on suspicion of attacking Cindy.

Did she do it?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.