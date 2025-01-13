EastEnders airs shock arrest as Cindy Beale makes her move in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Monday 13th January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Now that Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) has woken up, all eyes are on the detectives of EastEnders to find out who attacked her.
Cindy has been in a coma since Christmas Day, when she was smacked over the head with a shovel.
She wasn't short of enemies on that day, as her affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) had been exposed in front of the Knights and Beales, all thanks to Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).
In today's episode (13th January), Cindy struggled to remember what happened on that fateful night.
While talking to the detective, she could only remember fragments, including the pub, snow and the Beale household.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But she was more concerned with the fact no one had come immediately to see her after Ian (Adam Woodyatt) was told she was awake.
Peter (Thomas Law) ran into the room a full day after she'd woken up with Anna (Molly Rainford).
While they were grateful to see her awake, Cindy was furious that Ian hadn't told them sooner.
Later on, Peter returned with Lauren alongside him, and it was clear there was a dreadful tension in the air between Cindy and Lauren.
Lauren tried her best to be amicable with Cindy, but the feisty woman didn't return the sentiment.
It was clear as they fired insults at each other that it wasn't over between the pair, but Lauren left Cindy with a home truth - why didn't she tell the police Ian lied about not having an argument?
With food for thought, Lauren left, and all the suspects unintentionally gathered in the pub and threw daggers at each other.
But the fun was soon over as the police interrupted and dragged Lauren away, arresting her on suspicion of attacking Cindy.
Did she do it?
Read more:
- EastEnders appears to rule out Cindy Beale suspect amid suspicious twists in early iPlayer release
- EastEnders confirms Nigel Bates's secret behind return in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
- 5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Lauren Branning arrested for Cindy Beale's attempted murder
- EastEnders airs shock discovery for the Knights in early iPlayer release
- 8 EastEnders characters who should have a huge 2025 - from Ravi Gulati to Nicola Mitchell
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.