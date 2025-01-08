The show will be working with specialist charity Dementia UK on the storyline.

Paul Bradley reprised his role as Nigel for a surprise return on Christmas Eve in what was later revealed as a long stint for the actor on the soap.

Nigel returned to Walford seemingly homeless, and has since been taken in and cared for by childhood friend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who himself is struggling with loneliness.

Despite what he told Phil, Nigel has been revealed to not be estranged from wife Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn), who has been attempting to contact him and persuade him to return home.

Since his return, Nigel has reunited with other old friends such as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), the latter of whom he has begun working for in the cafe – where some symptoms of his condition became clear.

Now that Nigel has spoken about his condition to Yolande, will he confide in his other friends?

Nigel Bates revealed he has dementia in EastEnders on Wednesday. BBC

Speaking about the storyline, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Nigel’s story will explore the challenges faced by people diagnosed with young onset dementia and their loved ones, which is why working with Dementia UK has been so vital.

"As Nigel’s story unfolds, viewers will learn more about the decisions he’s made and how he’s coping with such a difficult diagnosis."

Meanwhile, Dr Hilda Hayo, chief admiral nurse and CEO of Dementia UK, commented: "We’re pleased to be working alongside EastEnders to help raise awareness of young onset dementia, a condition which is often misunderstood.

"Obtaining a diagnosis of young onset dementia can be challenging, and it is often even harder to find age-appropriate support.

"Our dementia specialist admiral nurses work with people like Nigel across the country, and we know the confusion, fear and anxiety he feels is a reflection of what many people go through every day."

Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter, left) speaks with Nigel in tomrorow's episode. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Additionally, Dr Karen Harrison Dening, head of research and publications at Dementia UK, added: "We hope this storyline helps to shed some light on the challenges a diagnosis of young onset dementia can bring.

"It tackles sensitive topics and hard truths, but we know that thousands of people in the UK are facing these every day.

"The production team has shown a strong commitment to delivering a sensitive depiction, which we hope will spark conversations and encourage people to reach out to our dementia specialist admiral nurses for support when they need it."

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.