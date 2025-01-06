EastEnders viewers will be given the ultimate choice in the coming weeks as they'll have to decide who Denise (played by Diane Parish) ends up with on the BBC soap in a live episode.

We knew for a while that EastEnders would be celebrating its 40th birthday with a live episode which will see the results of a vote viewers can take part in soon.

It will all be around Denise and the two men she has been seeing of late: her estranged husband Jack (Scott Maslen) and her secret lover Ravi (Aaron Thiara).

Viewers will have to choose which path Denise goes down in a soap first.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We’re all so excited to give our audience their first-ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out.

"Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode.

"There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it’ll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience choose to take the story!"

Diane Parish sat as Denise Fox in EastEnders.
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) has a choice to make... BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Over the past year, viewers have seen the marriage of Denise and Jack break down to a damaging point.

It all fell apart when he revealed he'd had an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), but in turn, Denise had been having an affair with Ravi, too, which restarted again on Christmas Day with a tender kiss.

Details on how viewers can vote will be revealed soon.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

