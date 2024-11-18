In recent weeks, Elaine finally discovered that the chief trigger for Linda's latest struggles with alcoholism is the truth that she killed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) last Christmas to save best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and helped cover it up.

Now, Elaine must deal with knowledge of her daughter's secret and her continuing spiral into alcoholism as her past weighs down on her in the coming weeks.

The return of Keanu's bitter sister Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) has already caused Linda to fall off the wagon, but will anyone be able to get through to her or is a tragedy set to claim Linda's life?

Will Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe, left) continue to stand by her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Thorpe commented on the relationship: "I think that, again, families are, as everyone says, complicated.

"I think Linda's alcoholism is a massive problem. I think that the fact that Elaine is now aware of this extraordinary, horrific reality of what her daughter is also suffering, which is not just the alcoholism, but also the Keanu revelation, and ultimately, you keep loving your child and that tears you apart, because you want to be proud of them, you want to support them, but when you're plate-spinning these extraordinary, difficult family situations, you know, there's a limit.

"And I think Elaine is again on this roller coaster of, 'Where is my limit to deal with all of this and what is right?'

"Yet, that love for your child seems to endlessly supersede everything that if it were somebody else would be different."

Can Elaine be the one to save Linda?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

