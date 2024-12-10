While Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) continued to struggle, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reached a new low and evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) manipulated grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Mickey was catching up with old mates.

Mo Harris (Laila Morse) couldn't help but comment on Mickey's body as they looked over the photos for her festive calendar, and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) was keen to buy one!

But hearing that Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) had already posted the images online, Mickey panicked, worrying that he might lose business from his posh clients as a result.

In the Square gardens, Mickey had stripped off, save for a wrapped gift covering his modesty!

Pal Martin Fowler (James Bye) helped Mickey hide his identity with a mask for some new shots.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But Mickey was soon thrilled when mum Rosie (Gerry Cowper) called to reveal that the other images had been a hit, and that they were actually getting more bookings at their B&Bs!

With that, Mickey, Kim, Mo and Martin continued with their festive photoshoot, giggling all the while.

Later, Mickey and Mo reminisced about their old dodgy dealings on the market, and Mo told him how proud she was of him.

In heartwarming scenes, Mickey thanked Mo for the way she had looked out for him when he was young and skint.

As he got ready to leave, Mo was in tears as she urged Mickey to keep in touch. Mickey revealed that Walford would always be home to him, and invited Mo to come and meet his kids.

While this marked the end of Joe Swash's delightful comeback, we'd certainly love to see him return in the future. What a treat to see his lovable alter ego once more!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.