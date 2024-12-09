The BBC One soap did not announce a return for Mickey before the episode's release on BBC iPlayer, and sees the character back for the fun comedic storyline of the charity calendar to save the Bridge Street market.

Swash originally portrayed market trader Mickey in 2003, when he was introduced as a guest character, before his popularity as the wheeler-dealer saw him promoted to the regular cast and then saw the wider Miller family introduced in 2004.

The character was later axed in 2008 alongside his stepfather Keith Miller (David Spinx) following the previous exits of mother Rosie Miller (Gerry Cowper) and sister Demi Miller (Joe's real-life sister Shana Swash).

Mickey's half-brother Darren Miller (Charlie G Hawkins) and sister Dawn Swann (Kara Tointon) remained on the soap until 2011 and 2009, respectively.

Swash last appeared as Mickey in a guest appearance for Darren's exit storyline and wedding to Jodie Gold (Kylie Babbington) in 2011.

The actor did not remain a stranger to the EastEnders family, having presented a companion show to the soap's storyline surrounding The Six last year.

Additionally, last year, Swash teased he would be keen to make a return to the soap - now he has had his wish granted!

Joe Swash for EastEnders: The Six, Revealed. BBC

In Monday's episode, a suited figure is seen stepping out of a car and making their way across the Square in a brief mystery before Mickey is seen surprising old pal Mo Harris (Laila Morse) and other Walford friends such as Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) later in the episode.

Mickey reveals that he is now a successful businessman running a chain of B 'n' Bs in the Cotswolds called 'Miller's Villas', which he started after his tenure of working in a hotel.

He also revealed that it is a family business as well, with mum Rosie doing all the laundry, comparing her to late launderette stalwart Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richards), sister Dawn being "front of house", while dad Keith "floats around", helping out where he can.

Mr Miller also reveals that he is now married after having been unlucky in love in Walford, with three kids. Stacey jokes she let a prince slip through her fingers.

Mo enquires why Mickey returned, and he said he did so to donate to the fund to save the market, but soon got roped in to do the photography for the fundraising calendar.

Laila Morse as a scheming Mo Harris. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mickey is later seen taking photos of Shrimpy (Ben Champniss) for the calendar and roping Martin into taking part.

However, as Mo and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) lament the lack of a Mr December for the calendar, Mo hints mischievously that she will rope Mickey into doing that as well.

Swash is just the latest classic character to return in the run-up to the 40th anniversary celebrations for the soap in 2025, with recent returnees including Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman), Jake Moon (Joel Beckett), David Wicks (Michael French), and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.