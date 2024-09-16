Currently dating Freddie's best friend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), Anna confirmed she is expecting Bobby's baby, and lied to sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) that she was happy with the news.

But Anna avoided Bobby's calls, while Freddie hesitated over a text to check on Anna. Torn over what to do, Anna brushed off Bobby's concern over her recent sickness, fibbing that she was too busy working to spend time with him.

Gina got Anna to admit that she didn't actually want this baby, after which Gina opened up about having a termination in Spain, where the limit for such a thing is lower at 14 weeks. Gina searched online for nearby clinics so that Anna could seek advice.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Bobby shared his wish with Freddie for the three of them to be a tight friendship group once more, so Freddie reluctantly joined Bobby at The Queen Vic in a mission to cheer up Anna.

When Freddie picked up the laptop to order food, he spotted the search page on clinics, but kept quiet and made an excuse to rush off.

Later, Anna bumped into half-brother Peter Beale (Thomas Law) who was preparing for son Louie's 9th birthday.

After quizzing Peter about his reaction to fatherhood at a young age, Anna approached Freddie; while Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) told Peter that Anna's odd behaviour hinted that she's pregnant.

Freddie urged Anna to tell Bobby about her pregnancy, but Anna revealed that she was heading to a clinic the next day, and that Freddie couldn't say anything to Bobby. Will Bobby find out?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.