Bobby was furious at Freddie, understandably feeling betrayed by his actions.

And he was just as upset with Anna for not telling him about her pregnancy and proceeding termination.

In the background, Cindy immediately leapt to Anna's defence, and seemed honestly glad things were tense with Bobby.

Bobby and Freddie had a confrontation where the latter tried to make things right and choose Bob over Anna, but it didn't work.

Later on, Cindy went to speak to Anna and insisted her daughter deserved better than Bobby, but Anna was adamant - she wanted Bobby and he was a good man.

Cindy told Anna to wait a day to speak to him about it, and let the dust settle... while she got to scheming.

She went round to see Bobby, and immediately pretended to be the caring stepmum we know she isn't!

"I've just been with Anna. She's good. Look, I don't wanna rub salt in the wound, but she told me she has feelings for Freddie. I've never hidden my feelings about you and Anna being together, but believe it or not, this is for your wellbeing as much as hers," Cindy lied.

Continuing to stick the knife in, Cindy added: "Anna and Freddie will tip-toe around you at first, but after a while they'll forget about your feelings, their betrayal. It will break your heart to see them on the Square together."

Bobby wondered whether he should go and stay with his mum in the Cotswolds, and Cindy leapt at the idea.

"Well, if you think it would help, you could start a whole new life for yourself, away from Anna, away from here... Do yourself a favour, Bobby, leave the ghosts of the past here and move on."

Will Bobby take her terrible advice?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

