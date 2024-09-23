Nish knows that his ex-wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and their son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) are scheming to get their hands on the family empire.

As the BBC soap continued, Nish met with associate Harti (Jason Kavan), revealing that Vinny was to be set up for their money laundering scam in the chicken shops. But when Nish summoned Vinny to a meeting, Suki tried to convince him not to trust Nish.

Vinny ignored his mum, and Suki confided in her fiancée, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) that Nish must be aware of their plan, and was now using Vinny to take revenge.

More like this

Telling Vinny that the shops were under suspicion, Nish instructed him to take a whopping sum of money to a mysterious meeting to buy new premises.

Suki insisted that Vinny dodge the meeting, and when her plea failed, she met with Harti and convinced him to fill her in on Nish's plan.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nish's elder son, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), spotted the interaction between Suki and Harti, while Nish was seen making a call to police to set up oblivious Vinny.

Vinny tried to get out of the meeting, but when Nish branded Vinny a constant disappointment, Vinny reluctantly agreed. But when he clocked the car waiting to pick him up, he realised something wasn't right, later telling a frantic Suki that he headed to the meeting alone and saw police swarming the area.

Ravi soon told Nish about Suki's chat with Harti, just as Nish learned that Vinny hadn't followed his orders.

Suki explained that a dying Nish would stop at nothing to make them pay, and so Vinny had to get out of Walford, with Eve booking one of Kat Slater's (Jessie Wallace) cabs.

Vinny hid out of sight as Nish visited the house in search of their son, and after he left, Vinny asked Eve to look after Suki for him, before he and Suki shared a heartfelt goodbye.

But as Vinny was driven away in a taxi, it was Nish we saw behind the wheel. What does the evil villain have in store for unsuspecting Vinny?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.