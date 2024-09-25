Nish was left for dead on the Panesar house floor, while Suki (Balvinder Sopal) was very happy to leave him to die.

However, much as she was enjoying watching him suffer, it was short-lived - as Avani (Aaliyah James) arrived with Eve (Heather Peace) and quickly noticed something was wrong.

Though Suki tried to make out she was just about to call for an ambulance, Avani saw through her lie and took matters into her own hands to safe her grandad's life.

Pretty much all the family arrived at hospital, with Suki desperate to silence the youngster from shouting anything that could land her in trouble should Nish not pull through.

While the family bickered, Nish was meeting with his solicitor and eventually finalised his hotly-contested will.

The Panesars entered his hospital room and saw something on his lap - an important-looking document.

Evil Nish asked his ex-wife to read out his last will and testament, confirming where his fortune would go after he's passed away.

Urging the family to think about the future, Nish watched with a twinkle in his eye as Suki read out that the recipients of his empire would be Avani and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

The family reeled as Nish unveiled his final card - has he got the last laugh?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.