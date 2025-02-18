As the BBC soap celebrates its 40th anniversary and prepares to unveil the outcome of its latest 'whodunnit' in who attacked Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), we've rounded up the biggest mysteries throughout EastEnders' rich history.

So, join RadioTimes.com as we rank the very best across the decades below.

EastEnders at 40: Best ever whodunnits – From who shot Phil to who killed Archie?

10. Who's sleeping with Kat?

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) cheating on soulmate Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in the first place was already a bad start to this plot.

But as Alfie wondered which Branning brother was her lover, Kat pointed to the one we least suspected - the toxic Derek (Jamie Foreman)!

All was eventually forgiven and put right when Alfie and Kat reunited, but this was one 'whodunnit' we really didn't want to know about!

9. Who fathered Laura Beale's baby?

Hannah Waterman as Laura Beale in EastEnders. BBC

When Ian revealed to pregnant wife Laura (Hannah Waterman) that he had had a vasectomy and therefore couldn't be the father, Laura was distraught.

EastEnders took the opportunity to tease who the daddy really was, before Laura informed Garry Hobbs (Ricky Groves) the baby was his.

However, baby Bobby was eventually confirmed to be Ian's after all, leaving the attached Garry heartbroken.

8. Who fathered Heather's baby?

Again, not your average soap mystery. This time, the much younger Darren Miller (Charlie G Hawkins) fathered baby George with the much older Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison).

Viewers gasped when Darren walked into Heather's hospital room and Heather declared, "George, this is your dad!"

What a moment we didn't see coming in a million years!

7. Who's the father of Michelle's baby?

Sue Tully as Michelle Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

A genuine shocker during the early days of the soap.

Baby Vicki's paternity was revealed the moment pet pooch Roly came into view, accompanying owner Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) to a clandestine meeting with Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully).

Vicki's grandmother, Pauline (Wendy Richard), later witnessed Michelle receiving money from Den, who was also the adoptive father of Michelle's best friend Sharon.

With Michelle barely aged 16 at the time, we can certainly understand why Den became known as 'Dirty Den'.

A scandalous reveal that, while lacking the violence of other mysteries, simply had to be included on this list.

6. Who attacked Ian?

Ian Beale. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian had descended into a world of blackmail and secrecy by the time he was attacked in The Queen Vic.

But it was old rival Phil who did the deed, having been instructed to do so by Ian's former friend and, at the time, his wife, Sharon!

Sharon was out for blood after discovering Ian had locked her son Denny (Bleu Landau) in a cabin on the pub's party boat, and therefore inadvertently facilitated the teen's death from drowning.

Of course, Ian survived the attempt on his life, but his friendship with Sharon was broken.

A rather sad consequence indeed.

5. Who ran over Max?

Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders. BBC

Years before Lauren Branning (Madeline Duggan, Jacqueline Jossa) repeated history by exposing a scandal on Christmas Day, Max's numerous affairs and selfish behaviour drove her to do the unthinkable.

While mum Tanya (Jo Joyner) claimed she had been the one to mow Max down in the car, it was actually Lauren who was responsible.

Lauren eventually admitted all, and Max promised Tanya he would protect their daughter, knowing his own actions were truly to blame.

Lauren finally handed herself in to the police and faced punishment, but the underlying narrative here was just how much damage can be done to one family as the teen found herself pushed to the brink.

4. Who killed Lucy?

Hetti Bywater as Lucy Beale. Radio Times/BBC

It took almost a year to learn that Lucy (Hetti Bywater) was struck over the head by her own younger half-brother Bobby Beale (Eliot Carrington, Clay Milner Russell).

But the special live week which saw dad Ian (Adam Woodyatt) work out the truth was built with heart and a strong, emotional performance from EastEnders' longest-serving cast member.

With Bobby's adoptive mum Jane (Laurie Brett) covering up how Lucy died, Bobby had to face up to his actions eventually - and crucially, he did.

As an adult, Bobby was tormented by what he had done, but the 10-year arc was brought to a cathartic close as he was reunited with Jane to finally lay Lucy's ghost to rest.

A beautifully delivered plot which shaped the Beales forever.

3. Who shot Phil?

Phil's toxic behaviour was relentless when he was shot (for the first time!) on his own doorstep.

The scene revealing his ex Lisa Shaw's (Lucy Benjamin) guilt was much quieter and more understated, but packed a powerful punch as Phil finally realised the depths of his coercive behaviour.

This is what drove a despairing Lisa to pull the trigger, and McFadden and Benjamin gave the material the sensitivity it deserved.

And let's not forget that this storyline aired before social media, during an era where leaks were far less likely to occur and anticipation less easy to generate.

2. Who dies and who is the Christmas killer (The Six)?

The Six. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We spent 10 months playing detective thanks to a flash-forward sequence teasing a mystery murderer and victim.

We then watched Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) kill Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in order to save Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

This wasn't just drama for the sake of drama - Keanu, and multiple men on the Square, had made the lives of The Six a living hell.

Bright played out Linda's desperate decision with the perfect amount of hesitancy, right up until the delivery of the fatal wound.

Such a grisly festive cliffhanger may not be what everyone ordered after their turkey, but it sure made for outstanding television and deserves its high rating.

1. Who killed Archie?

Larry Lamb as Archie Mitchell. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE/Adam Pensotti

In EastEnders' first ever live episode in 2010, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) confessed to killing her rapist Archie (Larry Lamb).

The cliffhanger remains one of the soap's biggest and best ever reveals, which is why it has taken our top spot.

Not only was the pay-off electric, but we were kept guessing for a reasonable, yet not too lengthy, time-frame – and there were multiple alternative endings filmed ahead of the special broadcast.

Brilliantly, the live edition also meant any leaks were avoided, with Turner herself only told the outcome minutes before going live!

A superbly performed story with seamless execution down to the last detail.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

