Wallace and Ryan both initially left the soap in 2005, but while the latter has never been back, the former has returned for multiple stints since and has been a permanent fixture of the cast again since 2018.

And speaking on the first episode of co-star Lacey Turner's new podcast We Started Here, Wallace said it would be great to see Zoe back in Albert Square too.

"You've had some really iconic storylines," Turner said. "The Kat and Zoe one... I'd love it if she came back. Would you?"

Wallace replied: "I think it'd be great. I think it would be lovely."

When Turner then uttered the words "Hello Mum", Wallace added: "Oh, that's given me goosebumps. Can we make that happen? Wouldn't it be great?"

Meanwhile, thinking back to what it was like to feature in the aforementioned storyline, Wallace admitted that it "was really hard".

She explained: "This is back in the day when we used to get, like. sacks full of fan mail, and the majority were teenage girls going through the same thing or been through the same thing... that were relating to Kat and coming to me for help.

"But I'm an actor and it had to be passed on to the NSPCC, which was really tough. But yeah, the impact it made. Originally Kat had Zoe when she was 12, but [executive producer] John Yorke changed it to she was 14, so now I've got to carry around the fact that Kat's two years older than me. So I'm 54 on screen!"

Interestingly, last year Ryan revealed that she would "never say never" to an EastEnders return in the future.

Replying to Instagram comments from fans on a post she'd shared of a reunion with former co-star Kacey Ainsworth, Ryan also said "that’s for the producers to decide" when asked about the possibility of a return. So it looks like it definitely isn't off the cards...

We Started Here will be available on all podcast platforms from Tuesday 28th January, while EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

