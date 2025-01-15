EastEnders airs tribute to iconic Peggy Mitchell line in early iPlayer episode
Warning: contains spoilers for Wednesday 15th January's EastEnders' episode which is available on BBC iPlayer.
There was a glorious tribute to the late, great Peggy Mitchell – and iconic star Dame Barbara Windsor – in the latest edition of EastEnders.
Ahead of the moment in question, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) was struggling to move on from ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian).
But there was a welcome distraction when she clocked Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) on a run in the Square.
Nicola then overheard Denise Fox (Diane Parish) telling Jack that they must not blur the lines of their co-parenting dynamic, now that they were divorced.
Later, in her club Harry's Barn, formerly known as Peggy's, Nicola was forced to step in during an altercation. A man groped Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), and Jack tried to deal with him, only to get punched!
Grabbing a crowbar in true Mitchell style, Nicola shouted for the man and his friends to leave, and we couldn't help but be reminded of ultimate matriarch Peggy's unforgettable catchphrase.
"Oi! Get out of my club, now!" she bellowed, sorting the situation within seconds.
After checking on Chelsea, Nicola invited Jack to get cleaned up in her office.
With Jack feeling rejected by Denise, he was happy to receive the attention from Nicola; and as the pair flirted, they gave in to passion and kissed.
But the most memorable factor here was still Nicola's brilliant channelling of Peggy, even if she had no idea how close she came to the latter's "Get out of my pub!", which was so frequently heard at The Queen Vic.
Is Nicola set to one day head up the Mitchells – at least on the female side of the clan?
