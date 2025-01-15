Ahead of the moment in question, Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) was struggling to move on from ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian).

But there was a welcome distraction when she clocked Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) on a run in the Square.

Nicola then overheard Denise Fox (Diane Parish) telling Jack that they must not blur the lines of their co-parenting dynamic, now that they were divorced.

Later, in her club Harry's Barn, formerly known as Peggy's, Nicola was forced to step in during an altercation. A man groped Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), and Jack tried to deal with him, only to get punched!

Laura Doddington as Nicola Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Grabbing a crowbar in true Mitchell style, Nicola shouted for the man and his friends to leave, and we couldn't help but be reminded of ultimate matriarch Peggy's unforgettable catchphrase.

"Oi! Get out of my club, now!" she bellowed, sorting the situation within seconds.

After checking on Chelsea, Nicola invited Jack to get cleaned up in her office.

Nicola's Peggy tribute clearly went down a treat with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With Jack feeling rejected by Denise, he was happy to receive the attention from Nicola; and as the pair flirted, they gave in to passion and kissed.

But the most memorable factor here was still Nicola's brilliant channelling of Peggy, even if she had no idea how close she came to the latter's "Get out of my pub!", which was so frequently heard at The Queen Vic.

Is Nicola set to one day head up the Mitchells – at least on the female side of the clan?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.