When the BBC announced the news, Sharon was referenced as someone Grant would, no doubt, be catching up with. The mention of Sharon's new relationship with Grant's long-lost relative Teddy (Roland Manookian) was curious, though – unless Grant is merely set to cheekily comment on her penchant for dating Mitchell men!

Our reservations, though, stem from EastEnders' previous hints that Sharon and Grant still carry a torch for each other.

Back in 2016, it was Sharon who called Grant home to support his family over mum Peggy's (Barbara Windsor) terminal cancer.

Married to his brother Phil (Steve McFadden) at the time, Sharon turned Grant down when he declared his love for her – yet, around the same time, she felt a spark when he kissed her on the cheek.

Ross Kemp is back as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Years later, Sharon contacted Grant again over her concerns for Phil, and although we've yet to learn the catalyst for Grant's latest visit, we wouldn't put it past Sharon to do the same again.

If this is the case, then it would seem that Sharon and Grant's association could centre solely around lonely Phil and his battle with depression.

Just like long-time co-stars Dean and McFadden, though, she and the much-missed Kemp have always captivated audiences in their shared scenes, so we wouldn't blame the show for being tempted to reignite that old flame between their alter egos.

But we really hope EastEnders doesn't go there – it would be far too obvious and easy a move.

The fact that Sharon and Grant have such a rich history together is exactly why they shouldn't be revisiting their past romance.

Decades before Grant tamed his violent temper, he was an abusive husband to Sharon, and even though we imagine a second go of their relationship could be totally different, we just don't need the reminders of what was a very toxic marriage.

Of course, 'Sharongate', the classic storyline which saw Grant expose Sharon's affair with Phil in 1994, will always be hailed as one of the biggest and best soap reveals. But Sharon and Grant are compelling and vital characters in their own right, and can thrive on-screen without being intertwined.

In 2024, Sharon and Phil came close to a reunion of their own, but ultimately opted to stay friends, which we believe was the correct route.

Maybe Sharon has moved on from the feelings she harboured last time she saw Grant; but it has to be said, that arc was left open at the time, and we're yet to discover if Grant has moved on from his memorable declaration.

Sharon doesn't need a reunion with ex-husband Grant. BBC

Perhaps, instead of taking what feels like the inevitable path, the pair could clear the air once and for all and acknowledge that any lingering feelings have now dissolved.

After all, despite our appeal to EastEnders, we would expect and hope for Sharon and Grant to cross paths. Frankly, it would be weirder if they didn't!

The 'Will they, won't they' element is just not necessary here, and this would be a great way to curb any speculation on whether Grant and Sharon might be destined for a liaison.

Just like Sharon has maintained a bond with Phil, her civility with Grant during their most recent encounters could serve them well this time around.

With the milestone of EastEnders' 40th year imminent, nostalgia is welcome and we adore those little touches that hark back to our favourite storylines and beloved characters.

The soap can absolutely reflect on this while also being mindful of when it's time to move on, and we have high hopes for what's to come during this upcoming era.

But as for any possibility of Grant and Sharon 2.0, our vote would be a firm no, thank you.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

