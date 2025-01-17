But for EastEnders fans, this latest prize – which was announced this morning (Friday 17th January) – will no doubt be the pick of the bunch.

And the good news is that entering the draw couldn't be easier: all you need to do is listen back to the Breakfast Show and keep an ear out for a key word mentioned by James, and then enter by either filling out an online form on the Radio 1 website or texting 81199.

The draw for this particular prize opened at 8:10am on Friday 17th January and will close at 7:45am on Monday 20th January, and all those who take part must be aged 18 or over.

Once that window closes, a random selection of entrants will be chosen – with 20 picked at random and asked 'how much do you want to win this prize?'.

According to the terms and conditions, producers will then score the entrants' answers to this question based on their passion for the prize, with the two highest-scoring callers then brought to air to compete in a head-to-head quiz.

The news of this prize was greeted with a lot of enthusiasm after it was announced, with one listener writing on Instagram: "I’m not joking when I say this is my only dream in life."

Another added: "I would fly back from LA for this. Forget Hollywood, this is my ultimate dream!"

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

