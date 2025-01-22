The BBC One soap saw the eldest child of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) sent to prison early last year for credit card fraud committed in the United States during his quest to find miracle treatment for a terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

In emotional scenes last year as part of his exit storyline, Ben (Max Bowden) said farewell to his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) before being sent to America.

Before Christmas, Callum was seen bidding farewell to Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) before heading off to visit Ben at a prison in the US.

In Wednesday’s episode, Callum was seen back in Walford in Kathy’s Cafe where he ran into father-in-law Phil.

Callum then offered Phil an update on Ben, revealing that he was doing well in prison and keeping his head down.

Ben has been working out - "looking great" and focusing on creative writing and is in a good headspace and Callum even got to spend the night with him during a visit - in what will likely be music to the ears of Ballum fans!

Callum and Ben parted ways in emotional scenes last year. BBC

However, Callum did pass on a message from Ben for Phil to answer his phone when he calls him, but Phil’s current mental health struggles are getting in the way of this as he dismissed this before leaving.

Phil’s friend Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) - who is secretly dealing with a young onset dementia diagnosis - then filled Callum in that it was Phil’s birthday but he wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

Callum then suggested getting people together to celebrate Phil’s birthday in the pub.

However, back at Phil’s, the Mitchell patriarch nearly broke down when Nigel revealed the suggestion and shut down the idea, instead planning on a quiet night in with Nigel.

In the Vic, while the Mitchell clan and Phil’s ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) gathered to celebrate, Nigel arrived and revealed that Phil wouldn’t be attending the drinks.

Phil's loved ones get news. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Sharon chased after Nigel she asked about Phil’s well-being and Nigel said he was improving going over old times but Sharon maintained that it would be better for Phil to live in the present, Nigel maintained that Phil wasn’t alone and had him to rely on.

Fans will be aware that the BBC One soap is set to see Phil’s mental health crisis grow more severe in the coming weeks as he begins to experience symptoms of psychosis and suicidal ideation.

Will Phil be able to get the help he needs?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

