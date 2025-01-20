The BBC One soap has been continuing its 'Who attacked Cindy Beale?' storyline in recent weeks, with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) being arrested last Monday after Cindy accused her before later being released.

Yet, last week ended with Cindy receiving a sinister murderous message when a brick was thrown through Sonia's living room window during a talk between Cindy and Lauren.

In Monday's episode, Cindy remained anxious following the dark message she received and was shocked by Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) telling her he wanted her to move on soon.

On the Square, Cindy was clearly on Ian's mind as he observed Sonia's house and the broken window, despite denying his interest in Cindy when asked by his friend Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

Later at the Beale house, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) fretted about his mum as she didn't answer his calls, prompting him to snap at an acerbic Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Peter worried that Cindy even suspected him of attacking her and feared that she had returned to the paranoia of the time when she first reunited with Ian.

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) revealed that he wanted Cindy to move out of the house. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At Sonia's house, Ian knocked on the door to speak to a frightened Cindy and revealed his anger over her remaining self-centred, prompting her to refuse to let him in. Ian then feigned chest pains to get Cindy to let him into the house.

Sat at the kitchen table, Cindy ran through potential suspects with Ian, revealing that she was scared and didn't trust anyone, even her son Peter. Ian suggested they went for a walk and then ate together before visiting Peter and putting his mind at ease.

Ian recalled Cindy reaching out to him three years prior and putting her trust in him and he suggested she did the same now, for despite everything she is Peter and Lucy's mum.

Meanwhile, in the Queen Vic, the Knights struggled with low takings in the wake of Cindy's attack before the punters in the pub were shocked to see Cindy walk in with Ian. Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe) ordered Cindy to leave, to Ian's anger, before Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) then also advised Cindy to leave, prompting her to flee.

George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Elaine questioned Ian's behaviour and he even pointed the finger of suspicion at Gina before departing, as the Knights remained firm in their hostility to Cindy.

Cindy later received an update from DCI Mary Nicholls, her liaison officer from the witness protection programme, who told her that there had been no intelligence relating to Jackie Ford's crime family to her attack.

Did Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) attack Cindy on Christmas Day? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ian suggested that her attacker was someone close to Cindy and not someone from her past, while he recalled that he too had been attacked himself and was left traumatised by it and left paranoid after.

Cindy then apologised to Ian, recognising his love for her, and wishing she had never made them leave France when they did. Cindy then pleaded with Ian that they could flee Walford as planned before Christmas and return to France for a new life together and restore their happiness.

As the episode concluded, Ian continued caring for Cindy but declined her suggestion to go to France and she revealed her fears that she will be killed. Ian then suggested that Cindy move back to the Beale home.

Cindy broke down in tears, saying she needed him and would do anything to make it up to him, as Ian held her, but the episode ended with a malevolent smirk from Ian as he promised to protect her.

Was Ian the one who attacked Cindy or does he know who did?

Fans will have to wait and see when the culprit is revealed as part of the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations in February.

