The documentary special will delve into the show’s 40-year history to look at some of its most iconic moments, while also recognising how it has helped shape and change audience perceptions on some of the most prevalent issues of the last four decades.

Storylines that will be revisited will include the first kiss between two gay men on British television, Kat’s historical abuse storyline and Mark Fowler and Zack’s HIV diagnoses.

The documentary will include interviews between Ross and original cast members Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), while there will also be special appearances from Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement.

Anita Dobson as Angie Watts in EastEnders. Radio Times Archive

Kemp said in a statement: "It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary, celebrating 40 years of EastEnders.

"During the making of it, I was constantly reminded of the impact EastEnders has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show, but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.

"It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends – old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary. It was an absolute honour."

Meanwhile, Joe Ingham, executive producer for production company Pulse Films, added: "EastEnders has had a transformative effect on television audiences for forty years – myself included.

"It has been a privilege to work with the legend that is Ross Kemp and an honour to spend time in Walford, revealing a never before seen side of Albert Square, forging emotional family reunions, and exploring the impact its residents have and continue to have beyond E20."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

