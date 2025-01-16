EastEnders confirms 40th anniversary documentary with Ross Kemp and 2 iconic former stars
Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement will both be making special appearances.
As EastEnders fans look forward to the soap celebrating its 40th anniversary in style with what is sure to be a dramatic live episode, the soap has now announced a new hour-long documentary to mark the occasion.
EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will be fronted by actor and presenter Ross Kemp, who is known to fans as Grant Mitchell and who will also be returning to the show on screen as Grant this year.
The documentary special will delve into the show’s 40-year history to look at some of its most iconic moments, while also recognising how it has helped shape and change audience perceptions on some of the most prevalent issues of the last four decades.
Storylines that will be revisited will include the first kiss between two gay men on British television, Kat’s historical abuse storyline and Mark Fowler and Zack’s HIV diagnoses.
The documentary will include interviews between Ross and original cast members Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), while there will also be special appearances from Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement.
Kemp said in a statement: "It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary, celebrating 40 years of EastEnders.
"During the making of it, I was constantly reminded of the impact EastEnders has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show, but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.
"It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends – old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary. It was an absolute honour."
Meanwhile, Joe Ingham, executive producer for production company Pulse Films, added: "EastEnders has had a transformative effect on television audiences for forty years – myself included.
"It has been a privilege to work with the legend that is Ross Kemp and an honour to spend time in Walford, revealing a never before seen side of Albert Square, forging emotional family reunions, and exploring the impact its residents have and continue to have beyond E20."
