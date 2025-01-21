EastEnders confirms future mental health crisis scenes for Phil Mitchell
Warning: this article contains discussion of suicide some may find upsetting.
Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) is set to be at the heart of a powerful mental health storyline in upcoming EastEnders scenes.
Over the past couple of months, viewers have seen Phil retreat into himself after multiple setbacks, including seeing Sharon's (Letitia Dean) new relationship with his cousin Teddy (Roland Manookian), the breakdown of his marriage with Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Ben's (Max Bowden) incarceration.
Even though his old friend Nigel (Paul Bradley) has returned to Albert Square, it hasn't been enough to pull Phil out of his low mood.
In upcoming scenes, Phil will hit a mental health crisis as his psychotic symptoms intensify to the point of hallucinations where he starts to wonder if life is worth living anymore, leading to him attempting suicide.
EastEnders has been working with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to ensure the story is portrayed as sensitively and accurately as possible.
EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Phil’s depression storyline will focus on his decline in mental health and the subsequent psychotic symptoms, and the reaction of those around him, as we hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time.
"Steve’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and has thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of depression, and the experience of psychotic symptoms, with compassion and understanding."
Lorna Fraser, head of Samaritans' Media Advice Service, said: "The EastEnders team has done a great job capturing the reality of a mental health crisis, and we were delighted to help them tell Phil's story in a safe and responsible way.
"The nature of a soap makes it possible to present sensitive topics in uniquely engaging ways through characters audiences can relate to.
"We know men often struggle to open up and share how they are feeling, so it's good to show the importance of checking in and lending a listening ear in this way."
If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.
Read more:
- EastEnders airs unsettling twist for Cindy and Ian Beale in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders fans have the chance to appear in an episode – here's how
- EastEnders confirms 40th anniversary documentary with Ross Kemp and 2 iconic former stars
- Why EastEnders must not resurrect Grant Mitchell and Sharon Watts's romance
- EastEnders airs tribute to iconic Peggy Mitchell line in early iPlayer episode
- EastEnders 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.