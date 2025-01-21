Even though his old friend Nigel (Paul Bradley) has returned to Albert Square, it hasn't been enough to pull Phil out of his low mood.

In upcoming scenes, Phil will hit a mental health crisis as his psychotic symptoms intensify to the point of hallucinations where he starts to wonder if life is worth living anymore, leading to him attempting suicide.

EastEnders has been working with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to ensure the story is portrayed as sensitively and accurately as possible.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "Phil’s depression storyline will focus on his decline in mental health and the subsequent psychotic symptoms, and the reaction of those around him, as we hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time.

Phil in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Steve’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and has thoughtfully portrayed the complex realities of depression, and the experience of psychotic symptoms, with compassion and understanding."

Lorna Fraser, head of Samaritans' Media Advice Service, said: "The EastEnders team has done a great job capturing the reality of a mental health crisis, and we were delighted to help them tell Phil's story in a safe and responsible way.

"The nature of a soap makes it possible to present sensitive topics in uniquely engaging ways through characters audiences can relate to.

"We know men often struggle to open up and share how they are feeling, so it's good to show the importance of checking in and lending a listening ear in this way."

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.