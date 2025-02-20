While most of those mentioned involve passionate affairs, there are a few storylines that offered an insight into some harrowing subject matter.

Join us as we take a look at the best ever EastEnders scandals below.

11. Ronnie Mitchell's baby swap

Finding baby son James had died at home, Ronnie ventured outside for help and, in a trance, ended up swapping James with baby Tommy Moon.

While the performances in this shocking storyline were utterly flawless – from Samantha Womack's turn as the endlessly tragic Ronnie, to Jessie Wallace's portrayal as traumatised mum Kat Slater – the entire plot was incredibly controversial.

Over time, some viewers accepted that Ronnie's behaviour stemmed from a lifetime of personal horrors; with Dot Branning (June Brown) skilfully summing up the haunting tale some years later in a particularly moving scene.

But as soap scandals go, this one is still widely regarded as one of the most ill-advised in history.

10. Cindy Beale and Junior Knight's affair

Junior and Cindy in EastEnders. BBC

The most recent scandalous behaviour came from notorious cheat Cindy (Michelle Collins).

She dropped one of the most shocking lines when she admitted that she was only sleeping with Junior (Micah Balfour) because she couldn't have his dad George (Colin Salmon)!

Although we always love watching Cindy cause trouble – and the Christmas Day explosion it spawned was TV gold – this affair went on a tad too long for our tastes, in an era where infidelity is a constant part of serial drama.

9. Bianca Jackson sleeps with Dan Sullivan behind mum Carol Jackson's back

Carol was furious over Bianca's betrayal. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE/Adam Pensotti

Married to Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) and mum to baby son Liam, Bianca (Patsy Palmer) began an affair with her mum Carol's (Lindsey Coulson) fiancé Dan (Craig Fairbrass) after acknowledging their past history together. Oh, B!

The truth was exposed at a family party, and Bianca and Carol remained estranged for several years afterwards.

Although this storyline combined the powerhouses of Palmer and Coulson at their very best, this plot broke one of the most beloved bonds EastEnders had ever seen, and very nearly for good.

8.Cindy Beale's baby bombshell

Michelle Collins as Cindy in EastEnders in 1989. BBC

Bored of life with Ian (Adam Woodyatt), a young Cindy took up with Simon 'Wicksy' Wicks (Nick Berry), but later married Ian after all.

Already pregnant, Cindy allowed Ian to believe he was baby Steven's father, until she felt the need to confess the truth in a moment of frustration.

This cliffhanger showcased the more vulnerable, naïve Cindy before her catalogue of constant mistakes, and the twist was the catalyst for many a Beale drama in the years that followed.

7. Sonia Jackson gives birth to Martin Fowler's baby

Sonia had no idea she was expecting! BBC PUBLIC SERVICE

Teenage Sonia got the shock of her life when, during an evening with boyfriend Jamie Mitchell (Jack Ryder), she went into labour with a baby she hadn't known she was pregnant with!

Next door neighbour Mo Harris (Laila Morse) played midwife, and the father was revealed to be Martin (then played by James Alexandrou).

A traumatised Sonia couldn't come to terms with having a daughter, so she gave her up for adoption. Sonia later kidnapped little Chloe, but years on, now named Rebecca, her adoptive family passed away and a married Martin and Sonia raised her.

The proud parents eventually split, but they remain close pals to this day. Sonia's unexpected baby bombshell is still referenced, with the now-pregnant Sonia regretting that she missed out on Bex's early years.

6. Jack Branning fathered Roxy Mitchell's baby

Despite being in love with Ronnie, Jack (Scott Maslen) couldn't help himself and had a one-night stand with her sister Roxy (Rita Simons), resulting in the conception of daughter Amy.

The paternity was revealed when, under instruction from toxic grandfather Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb), Jack's sister Suzy (Maggie O'Neill) hid the DNA results in a Christmas cracker.

Ronnie was heartbroken, while would-be dad Sean Slater (Rob Kazinsky) almost killed Roxy and Amy!

Sadly, Jack still hasn't learned to stay faithful!

5. Pat Evans & Frank Butcher's affair

Frank and Pat's affair overshadowed the real fireworks. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE/Adam Pensotti

The original EastEnders love story, Pat and Frank's marriage imploded when he upped and left her and his kids one day.

Pat wed Roy (Tony Caunter), while Frank married Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) - but that didn't stop Frank and Pat from embarking on a passionate affair.

Frank planned to leave Peggy and wrote her a letter revealing his dirty secret, but on Bonfire Night, Peggy read it in front of The Queen Vic's punters before delivering Frank and Pat with an almighty slap each!

Peggy's parting shot, "Hope you all enjoyed the fireworks - goodnight!" remains iconic.

4. Dirty Den Watts fathered teenage Michelle Fowler's baby

Baby Vicki symbolised the soap's first big scandal. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE

Just 16 years old at the time, the nation's jaws dropped when Michelle (Susan Tully) headed off to meet the mystery father of her daughter Vicki - only for Den (Leslie Grantham) to be revealed as the daddy!

Married, decades older and father to 'Chelle's best friend Sharon (Letitia Dean), Den's actions rippled through EastEnders for years. 40 years later, the revelation is still one of the show's most memorable moments.

3. Kat Slater revealed as Zoe Slater's mother

Kat dropped a bombshell on Zoe. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE/Adam Pensotti

Overprotective Kat couldn't stop Zoe (Michelle Ryan) from moving abroad with uncle Harry (Michael Elphick) - that was, until Zoe shouted, "You ain't my mother!" and Kat screamed the chilling words, "Yes I am!"

It was revealed that Harry had sexually abused Kat as a child, resulting in Zoe's birth. Her mostly oblivious family treated Kat's pregnancy like a shameful scandal, unaware for years that she was a victim.

The harrowing tale has continued to affect Kat over the years, with the show sensitively showcasing her lifelong trauma and even retconning a secret twin brother for Zoe!

Wallace's moving work on this storyline earned huge praise, and the dialogue above is hailed as one of EastEnders' most famous exchanges in its history.

2. Stacey Slater & Max Branning's affair

Stacey and Max's affair reveal was explosive. BBC PUBLIC SERVICE/Adam Pensotti

Every EastEnders fan remembers that Christmas episode where a video recording from a teenage Lauren (Madeline Duggan) spilled the beans on her dad Max (Jake Wood) and Stacey's (Lacey Turner) infamous affair - just as Stacey was settling into married life with his son Bradley (Charlie Clements).

The chaotic aftermath was edge-of-the-seat drama, but the reveal was the moment we'd all been waiting for.

Seventeen years later, EastEnders paid tribute to this when Lauren (now played by Jacqueline Jossa) also exposed Cindy's affair via a recording!

1. 'Sharongate'

Phil, Sharon and Grant in EastEnders. BBC

With Sharon married to Grant (Ross Kemp) at the time, there was hell to pay when the truth of Sharon's passion with his brother Phil (Steve McFadden) came to light – yes, via recording again, but back in the good old days of cassette tapes!

Grant beat Phil to the point where he almost died, with several locals drawn into the fallout.

There are strong contenders, but this was THE affair of the moment, long before soaps made infidelity a recurring storyline.

No other EastEnders scandal can compare to Sharongate, making it our well-deserved winner!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

