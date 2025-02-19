Fans expect a lot from their soaps on an anniversary. Coronation Street started the trend on its 40th in 2000 by going back to its roots and broadcasting a live episode. Its contemporaries followed suit, and these days a live edition is pretty much expected whenever a soap blows out the candles.

But the thrill of going live is only part of the fun of the festivities. With these shows’ rich history, unashamed nostalgia plays a huge role in how they celebrate themselves, as it’s unique to the genre. So why not lean into it?

It’s the equivalent of putting embarrassing photos up at a birthday party (looking cute at your christening, looking lost on the first day of school, that sort of thing) so the guests can fondly recall their memories of that person, sparking anecdotes and wistful reminiscence that strengthen their connection.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC

The build-up to EastEnders' big birthday has been months in the making, with preparations starting last autumn by bringing back a string of familiar faces as an appetiser to the upcoming occasion. Chrissie Watts, David Wicks and Ruby Allen were among those wheeled out as an entrée treat for fans, but there were more to these returns than simply wallowing in Walford lore. As well as cute callbacks (which we loved), each comeback served a specific and crucial narrative function to drive current plots forward.

Chrissie’s gloriously camp cell block tango with Sharon in September settled a score established on the 20th anniversary over Dirty Den’s (second) death, but also planted the seed for Ruby’s return as we learnt Martin’s ex really had been pregnant when she got banged up a few years before. Ruby was reintroduced and now plays an important part in the anniversary storylines.

Old flames David and Cindy’s October reunion picked at old emotional wounds as two of the world’s biggest narcissists finally faced up to their flaws, and their secretly recorded confessional conversation formed the framework for the Christmas Day reveal of Cindy and Junior’s affair – and subsequent attack on the Square’s iconic femme fatale. He may have only been back a few days but David made quite the impact. Typical, he always did like to leave a mess behind.

Michael French as David Wicks in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Christmas itself was full of gift-wrapped moments that purposely replayed iconic scenes in a contemporary context – Ian recreating Arthur Fowler’s 1986 meltdown, Cindy lying in the Albert Square snow channelling 2006 Pauline Fowler, and Lauren once again destroying lives with an incriminating recording. Looking back is an ingenious way to look forward.

As we entered the actual anniversary season, there were more Easter eggs and nostalgic nods. A personal favourite was the replay of Arthur’s appearance on a fictional TV game show, Cat and Mouse, from 1989, unearthed by Ruby as a surprise for Martin and shown on a big screen in the Queen Vic, just as it was 36 years earlier.

This was no random fan service; there was a salient point to be made. OG characters Sharon and Kathy shared memories of Martin’s late dad, lovable everyman Arthur (who won a holiday on the quiz, clever clogs), referencing his breakdown that broke new ground in the portrayal of mental health on TV in EastEnders’ early days. It gave Sharon new insight into Phil Mitchell’s current psychological struggles, spurring her on to try and help her ex as she recalled Arthur’s darkest hour.

The cast of EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Everyone knows soaps are striving to survive in the streaming-dominated landscape, hence ITV’s announcement it will follow C4’s Hollyoaks with a reduction in episodes and scaled back production on Corrie and Emmerdale. But despite what the naysayers will have you believe, this is not the death knell of the genre.

EastEnders is coming out fighting by utilising its history as an asset because it’s something only soaps can do. The genre’s continuous format elicits regular engagement with an audience that builds up years of goodwill and memories. Playing on the past adds another layer to what’s currently on screen, making viewers feel things that bit deeper.

The recent flashback to Phil’s past, as he battles psychosis, gave a new understanding of a character we’ve watched for a lifetime, someone we thought we knew but now realise how much they’ve been hiding. Steve McFadden’s incredible performance reached right back to when we first met Phil 35 years ago, almost to the day (the same date as 2025’s live episode, would you believe).

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Interestingly, as the reality and entertainment formats that stole soaps’ thunder come of age, they’re also playing the nostalgia card hoping to bolster audience loyalty. Strictly Come Dancing made a big fuss of 20 years on air with a primetime documentary, Love Island All Stars put a retro spin on a show obsessed with youth and moving on. Are they stealing a trick from soaps, a genre dismissed as dying yet able to renew itself in ways other forms of TV can only dream of?

With age comes a sense of feeling at ease in your own skin, which can only be achieved by acknowledging what you’ve already been through. You learn from mistakes and vow not to repeat them, or revel in the good times and hope for many more. Either way, it’s better to befriend the past as you contemplate your future.

Happy birthday, EastEnders – proof that life really does begin at 40.

