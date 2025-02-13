Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com on the shoot of our EastEnders cover, Wallace opened up on her recent announcement that she'd love to see her on-screen daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) pop back.

"I just think the audience would love it," Wallace excitedly explained. "Because she's iconic! She was only in for a short while, and she's the one who shouted out, 'you ain't my mother!'...

"I think the audience would remember that and absolutely love it. I've wanted her to return for years; I loved working with Michelle."

While Zoe is certainly tempting, would Wallace be keen for anyone else?

"Yeah, I'd like to see Kacey [Ainsworth, who played Little Mo]! I miss my sisters, Kacey, Elaine [Lordan, who played Lynne)..."

We'd love to see the Slaters back at full strength!

As for Kat at the moment, she's going strong with the love of her life, Alfie (Shane Richie), with many wondering if they'll try once more for a marriage.

"Kat's still married to Phil Mitchell! So she needs to get divorced first! A wedding is always great," Wallace said.

What would a Kalfie wedding look like this time around?

"The Maldives!" Wallace joked, without missing a beat. Wouldn't that be lovely?

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

