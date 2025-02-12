Minty told his old friends that Garry was now living in his spare room, and, asked if he expected this set-up, Groves replied: "I don’t know where they came up with that idea but we were always a double act towards the end.

"We always said that EastEnders is a bit like Shakespeare. You have your comedy characters, tragedy characters and you have your love characters and your revenge characters.

"You have got all those things to play around with. Garry and Minty were the Laurel and Hardy of the 2000s!"

This was a joyous comeback for characters and viewers alike! BBC

Speaking about working with Groves once more, Parisi added: "Ricky is great fun and he really made me laugh on the day that we were filming.

"He just has these faces that he pulls as his character is always in shock about something and it really makes me laugh," Parisi chuckled. "It was lovely to work with him again."

On that lovable chemistry between Minty and Garry, Groves said: "I don’t think it ever went away. We still keep in touch and it came very naturally.

"We worked together for such a long time, so it’s kind of like putting on a pair of old shoes. It was great, the chemistry came back within minutes."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As Parisi explained how happy he was to reunite with Billy actor Fenwick and Alfie star Shane Richie, he revealed that returning to EastEnders "felt like going home".

"It was a bit like being away for a very, very long time and living abroad and then coming back and going into your local pub."

Thankfully for Garry and Minty, as much as they love their old local, they will be safe from the danger looming at the Queen Vic next week as the BBC soap turns 40 in explosive style!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.