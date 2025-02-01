Swash, who played Mickey Miller from 2003 to 2008 and briefly reprised the role in 2011 and late 2024, will also chat with some of the soap’s biggest stars including Natalie Cassidy, Jacqueline Jossa and Patsy Palmer, who will all appear in the live episode of the soap on Thursday 20th February.

The actors will offer their thoughts on taking part in the live episode and offer possible theories on the outcomes of their storylines.

Swash said in a statement: “It was a privilege to take another trip back to Walford to reunite with my EastEnders family ahead of the 40th anniversary.

“I won’t say too much as I don’t want to spoil it for the viewers but the week is full of explosive drama, and it was great to hear from the cast themselves about what we can expect from the week.”

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, said: “The 40th anniversary is a monumental occasion for EastEnders, and since we started announcing some of our plans, we have seen an overwhelming amount of speculation around possible theories of what’s to come in the anniversary week.

"This anniversary special show will give the audience a chance to hear from the actors involved in some of those explosive storylines as they share their thoughts and feelings of being involved in its historic milestone."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

