The BBC One soap has been continuing its dramatic whodunnit from Christmas Day, which saw nine suspects emerge for striking Cindy with a shovel and leaving her for dead.

In recent weeks, most suspects have come under fire for their lies around the night.

This week, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) was forced to reveal that she had slept with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) on the night of the attack, leaving her sister Anna (Molly Rainford) shocked.

Anna herself had also kept the shovel hidden in the Queen Vic pub barrel store, but she claimed she didn’t leave it there.

Events took a surprising turn on Wednesday, when Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) was revealed to have stolen the shovel from the Vic and taken it to his flat.

On Thursday, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) remained determined to get to the truth and headed to the Vic, where she discovered the shovel had been hidden.

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) have faced off this week in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Now, Cindy was keen to obtain the shovel for DNA evidence, only to learn from the Knights that it had been stolen. A distressed Cindy then got a text from Junior asking to meet.

Heading to Junior’s flat, Cindy found him there and he revealed that he had the shovel and suggested she hand it in to the police.

Junior insisted he was innocent of the attack but also cautioned that the shovel might contain Anna's DNA and reveal that she had hidden evidence from the police, leaving the ball in Cindy’s court over what to do next.

In the Square, Cindy revealed her anger to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about the situation and then accused him of potentially being her attacker, claiming he’s glad she’s vulnerable and needs him, prompting him to walk off.

Later, in Kathy’s Cafe, Cindy accosted Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) while she was with Peter Beale (Thomas Law) once more, prompting a furious war of words with Ian’s mother Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth), who kicked her out of her cafe.

Kathy and Cindy continue to lock horns in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A frightened Cindy returned home when she got a visit from Gina, who revealed she thinks she knows who attacked Cindy.

A neighbour of Junior’s had shown Gina footage from outside his flat, which revealed that he wasn’t at home for Christmas night and had been outside for a chunk of the night – meaning Gina was sure it was him.

Cindy then paid a visit to Junior again, and he maintained his innocence due to his love for her, leaving Cindy more confused than ever.

Finally, as the episode ended, Cindy walked Bridge Street and ran into Kathy again, who tore into her for taking advantage of Ian and lamented how Ian always goes running back to her despite her behaviour.

Kathy and Cindy clashed ahead of Cindy's big accusation. BBC

Cindy attempted to leave, but Kathy grabbed her by the arm, prompting Cindy to warn Kathy that the DNA evidence on the shovel could incriminate her and mean the police would finally get Kathy but "not if (Cindy) gets her first!"

Kathy looked distressed as she accused Cindy of "cracking", before Cindy ran into Junior by the pub.

Confiding in Junior, Cindy said of Kathy: "She’s wanted me gone from the minute I got here! She even said herself, she wished she’d finished the job off."

As Junior pressed for answers, Cindy proclaimed: "It’s Kathy who tried to kill me!"

Has Cindy finally caught her would-be killer?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.