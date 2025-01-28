With Gina now exposed for throwing a brick through the window where mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) had been staying, all eyes were on the young woman to prove she wasn’t also the Christmas Day attacker.

Gina insisted that, although she threw the brick, she certainly did not physically harm her mother.

Her dad George (Colin Salmon) and sister Anna (Molly Rainford) told Cindy and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that Gina had been with a man on Christmas night, but Gina continued to avoid naming who this was.

But in a private conversation with George, Gina explained that she knew George had not been at an illegal fight that night, as he had claimed.

Gina had thrown the brick, with the sinister warning for Cindy, to misdirect the police towards the Fords, who were previously after Cindy.

Curiously, George then revealed the truth of his whereabouts off-screen, with the father and daughter then sharing a heart-to-heart about their family’s turmoil during the years Cindy had been missing.

George ultimately insisted that Gina didn’t need to protect him, but with Ian poised to report Gina to the police, Gina called Cindy back to plead her case.

Meanwhile, Anna confided in Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and as he comforted her, the pair shared a kiss, with Anna bringing Freddie back to The Queen Vic.

Unfortunately, Cindy was just in the middle of grilling Gina over her alibi, wanting confirmation over her mystery fling so she would know that her daughter was innocent in her attack.

Gina eventually cracked, and revealed that she had, in fact, slept with Freddie – just as Anna walked in with the man himself!

How will Anna react to this betrayal from her sister?

And what on earth has George been hiding, which we’re still in the dark about?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

