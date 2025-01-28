EastEnders airs shock betrayal and new mystery for the Knights in early iPlayer release
Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Tuesday 28th January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
*Warning: contains spoilers for EastEnders' episode airing Tuesday 28th January 2025 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.*
There was quite the cliffhanger in the latest dramatic edition of EastEnders, and it all centred around shifty Gina Knight (Francesca Henry).
With Gina now exposed for throwing a brick through the window where mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) had been staying, all eyes were on the young woman to prove she wasn’t also the Christmas Day attacker.
Gina insisted that, although she threw the brick, she certainly did not physically harm her mother.
Her dad George (Colin Salmon) and sister Anna (Molly Rainford) told Cindy and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) that Gina had been with a man on Christmas night, but Gina continued to avoid naming who this was.
But in a private conversation with George, Gina explained that she knew George had not been at an illegal fight that night, as he had claimed.
Gina had thrown the brick, with the sinister warning for Cindy, to misdirect the police towards the Fords, who were previously after Cindy.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Curiously, George then revealed the truth of his whereabouts off-screen, with the father and daughter then sharing a heart-to-heart about their family’s turmoil during the years Cindy had been missing.
George ultimately insisted that Gina didn’t need to protect him, but with Ian poised to report Gina to the police, Gina called Cindy back to plead her case.
Meanwhile, Anna confided in Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and as he comforted her, the pair shared a kiss, with Anna bringing Freddie back to The Queen Vic.
Unfortunately, Cindy was just in the middle of grilling Gina over her alibi, wanting confirmation over her mystery fling so she would know that her daughter was innocent in her attack.
Gina eventually cracked, and revealed that she had, in fact, slept with Freddie – just as Anna walked in with the man himself!
How will Anna react to this betrayal from her sister?
And what on earth has George been hiding, which we’re still in the dark about?
Read more:
- EastEnders' Jessie Wallace calls for iconic Slater character's return to soap: "Can we Make that happen?"
- EastEnders fans have the chance to appear in an episode – here's how
- EastEnders confirms 40th anniversary documentary with Ross Kemp and 2 iconic former stars
- Why EastEnders must not resurrect Grant Mitchell and Sharon Watts's romance
- EastEnders airs tribute to iconic Peggy Mitchell line in early iPlayer episode
- EastEnders 2025 preview: 12 spoilers for the year ahead
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.