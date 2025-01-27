Gina could be seen in hushed conversation with him, as Anna (Molly Rainford) watched on, intrigued.

While Freddie (Bobby Brazier) tried to keep Anna distracted, it was clear the pressure was piling in on the Knight family – especially after George (Colin Salmon) found the shovel last week.

With Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) cleared from any involvement in the eyes of the police, Penny (Kitty Castledine) threw around plenty of accusations at Anna, suggesting the cops should look closer to home if they wanted to find out who hurt Cindy.

Anna was quite upset – not only at the thought of one of her family hurting her mum, but also of Gina's behaviour – and ended up talking to Junior (Micah Balfour) about it all.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But Junior is also aware of eyes on him, and he just wants to leave to go and join his family in Dubai, so Anna suggesting Gina is being shady was music to his ears.

Later on in the cellar, Gina and Harry had a tense exchange, with her giving him some money, but him revealing if he didn't get it all by tomorrow, he'd put interest on it.

Before they could get stuck into an argument, Anna burst through the door with Junior, demanding to know what was going on.

Junior thought he'd had it all figured out and went upstairs to the pub. He demanded Gina spill the beans – but he was clearly impatient and did it for her, telling the pub she had attacked Cindy.

But did she? And why was she paying Harry?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.