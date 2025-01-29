Anna (Molly Rainford) was crushed that her sister would sleep with her love interest, and though George (Colin Salmon) tried to act as peacekeeper, the sisters needed to have it out.

But Anna put her foot in it as she revealed in front of the Knights and the Beales that the shovel used to attack Cindy (presumably) was found in the barrel store.

George took the argument inside, and Peter (Thomas Law) pressed him to bring the shovel to light and let the police take matters from there.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, when he went to locate it on the roof, where he hid it, George was disturbed to find it was missing...

Elsewhere, Cindy's paranoia lead her to seek help from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who initially ignored her knocking while struggling with his mental health.

When Cindy finally got in, she asked Phil for a gun so she'd feel safer on the streets while her attacker remained at large.

Phil said he wouldn't, before joking that when a woman in Walford has a gun, it's usually him that ends up shot.

Cindy started taunting Phil that he didn't have a gun as he wasn't the man he used to be - which made for uncomfortable viewing knowing how Phil is struggling mentally - before he eventually got up to his safe, proving he had indeed got a firearm, but he wouldn't be giving it to her.

Deflated, Cindy walked out of the house, before pausing outside to type the code for the safe in her phone for a later date...

The episode then cut to Junior (Micah Balfour), who placed the bloodied shovel inside his house.

What will Junior do with the evidence? And will Cindy get a gun?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.