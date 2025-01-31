There will be an official anniversary episode on 19th February which will last an hour - and then the vote will open for Denise's suitor.

You'll have less than 24 hours to cast your vote via bbc.co.uk/EastEnders, and it will close at 7:10pm.

Once the vote has been counted and verified, Chris Clenshaw will be handed the result and will have just 20 minutes to confirm which script is being used before the live episode starts at 7:30pm.

The decision will be revealed during an hour-long special on 20th February, which will change lives in Walford forever.

And as a bonus treat for viewers, once you've cast your vote for Denise's partner, you'll be given an extra vote which will go down in Walford history - though details of that are being kept under tight wraps...

Elsewhere, the BBC has confirmed a suite of content to celebrate the 40th anniversary, as Ross Kemp fronts an hour-long documentary called EastEnders: 40 Years on The Square.

BBC Three will also have a 45-minute interview special hosted by Joe Swash called EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In.

To access the vote, make sure you've registered for a BBC Account on or before 19th February 2025 by heading to bbc.co.uk/account.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

