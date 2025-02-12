Thankfully, Linda will be making her way back to Albert Square, having completed her rehab treatment.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Bright during the shoot for our cover feature, and we couldn't help but ask how Linda is now she's back.

Speaking exclusively, Bright said: "I think she's in a little bit of a blissful bubble, in a way.

"She's been away at rehab. She's clean and sober. She's definitely on her recovery path, and that involves a lot of self work. If you know someone that's been through addiction, there is definitely a high that comes post putting your substance down, whatever that is. And I think she's kind of in that at the moment.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"I think she's very able to sort of serve others, be there for other people in a way that she hasn't been able to be for years, really. So she's actually in a really good, interesting, new place."

As for Bright's hopes for Linda in the future as she starts her new chapter, Bright said: "Listen, I don't want her to have a happy, peaceful life, because there's no drama in that! I hope she continues to evolve."

Regardless, Walford is set to change forever as the events of the 40th anniversary play out – with Linda's beloved Vic up in flames, the future will certainly be very different for her.

Pick up the Radio Times magazine this week to read our exclusive feature with seven women of Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.