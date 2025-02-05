Meanwhile, EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In, a 45-minute special that will treat fans to behind-the-scenes insights into various storylines, will air on BBC Three at 8pm on Tuesday 18th February.

These documentaries mark just one part of the soap's anniversary celebrations, which also include the return of Kemp to the show as his character Grant Mitchell and a live interactive episode which will see fans choosing who Denise ends up with.

Joe Swash for EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In. BBC Studios/Jack Barns

EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square will see Kemp delving into the show’s history to look at some of its most iconic moments, while also recognising how it has helped shape and change audience perceptions on some of the most prevalent issues of the last four decades.

It will also feature interviews between Kemp and original cast members Adam Woodyatt, Gillian Taylforth and Letitia Dean, while Anita Dobson and Pam St Clement will make special appearances.

Meanwhile, EastEnders Revealed: The Lock In will see Swash getting insights into storylines including Denise Fox’s love triangle and Cindy Beale’s attacker.

He will also chat with some of the show's biggest stars such as Natalie Cassidy, Jacqueline Jossa and Patsy Palmer.

When it comes to the main show, an official hour-long anniversary episode is set to air on 19th February before the vote opens for fans to choose Denise's suitor, between Jack and Ravi.

The vote will close at 7:10pm the next day, before the hour-long live episode starts at 7:30pm.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

