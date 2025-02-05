Nish tried to kill ex-wife Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) and her new spouse, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace), and his life was ultimately ended by his eldest son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

The only relative mourning Nish's demise was troubled grandson Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), and with Nish having been cremated, the last remaining hurdle was the reading of his will.

Alongside Suki, Ravi and Nugget was Nish and Suki's youngest son, Vinny (Shiv Jalota). Also present were Ravi's daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James), and mother to Avani and Nugget, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy).

Priya supported Ravi. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

So far, so expected - but the Panesars were stunned when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) arrived, with the executor of Nish's will confirming that this was all planned.

Although Nugget, Avani and youngest grandson Tye were to inherit Nish's business, it was declared that Bernie would be a legal trustee until the trio reached adulthood.

"But he killed her brother?!" exclaimed an incredulous Priya, having already branded the young woman "Crispy Bacon Bernie".

Of course, Priya has no idea that Bernie knows the truth - Keanu (Danny Walters) was actually murdered by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Suki was involved in the cover-up.

Therefore, Bernie was openly touched as Nish's warm words about her conduct were read out, while Vinny and Priya hoped to contest the will.

However, Suki was clearly keen to keep Bernie at bay, insisting that they should leave things as they currently stood.

Sadly for the clan, Nish had one more power play in store. His personal estate would be left only to Vinny and big sister Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) - leaving Ravi out entirely!

Priya comforted Ravi, vowing that he would do a better job as a father and provider than Nish ever had.

But when Priya hoped to pick up from their recent kiss, Ravi gently revealed that he was serious about another woman.

He later won over a frosty Denise Fox (Diane Parish), but after he was seen climbing into her house and the locals feared a break-in, Ravi and Denise's secret relationship was exposed to all.

Among the onlookers was Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who D also still has feelings for. How will Jack react to this bombshell?

And as for Nish's last word, will Bernie use her new status to her advantage? She was, after all, seen on the phone, urged by mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) to rinse the Panesars for all they're worth!

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

