Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) distressing hallucinations appeared to have begun in the latest unsettling instalment of EastEnders.

The beloved character has been struggling with fragile mental health for months, and in Monday's (3rd February 2025) episode, Phil attempted suicide in the garage.

But when he had a change of heart, Phil fell into the pit in The Arches - a place where he had, sadly, lain unconscious many times before.

Phil was found by relative Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), and he, dad Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Billy (Perry Fenwick) called an ambulance.

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) arrived on the scene just as Phil was being taken to hospital.

Once awake, Phil was spoken to by a concerned doctor, who urged him to talk through his troubles.

Phil refused help, instead insisting on going home, batting off Nigel's worries and ultimately kicking his old friend out of the house in a furious rant.

Phil also had a run-in with suspicious Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who refused to believe Phil's claim that blood pressure had caused his accident.

Nigel planned to leave Walford, telling Sharon that Phil needed serious help.

Alone again, Phil was seen talking to himself, telling a mystery someone in his head: "I'm just wasting my time."

With Phil set to have visions of his younger self and his loved ones, who exactly is he talking to here?

Can anyone get through to Phil as his state of mind continues to decline?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

