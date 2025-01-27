6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Phil Mitchell rushed to hospital and Denise and Ravi affair exposed
Cindy discovers something, Sonia hears news, Denise's passion is revealed and an old spark is revisited.
This article includes discussion of suicide and suicidal ideation that some readers may find distressing.
Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) ends up in a desperate situation as his battle with depression continues next week, but can he get the help he needs?
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is still losing friends and alienating people, while Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) faces a fresh shock.
Elsewhere, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) find their affair out in the open!
Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) final wishes leave his relatives reeling, while Martin Fowler (James Bye) shares another warm moment with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 3rd - 6th February 2025.
6 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Phil Mitchell is found in crisis
Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) prepares for a date with Norma, with help from Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).
Norma brings friend Livi along, so Nigel asks a reluctant Phil to join them.
But things turn sour when Livi spots Phil's low mood, and Phil rushes off. Nigel is about to go after him, but decides to have dinner with Norma instead.
At The Arches, Phil's actions put himself in serious danger, and he's found in a dire predicament by employee Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway).
Nigel heads off to check on Phil, but is horrified to see him being loaded into an ambulance. Will Phil survive?
EastEnders has already confirmed that Phil will sadly attempt to take his own life.
Phil will also endure hallucinations of his beloved mother Peggy Mitchell, as played in her younger days by Jaime Winstone, who reprises the role.
Can anyone help Phil recover from his inner turmoil?
If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, and Rethink Mental Illness for guidance.
2. Cindy Beale faces more judgement amid fresh clue
Cindy awaits news from the police about the new evidence in her case, and she and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) clash over her accusations.
Cindy later tries to make peace at home by staging a truce dinner, but soon her true motivations are revealed.
Later, Cindy realises her locket is missing and insists that whoever attacked her must have taken it after hitting her.
Battle lines are drawn at the Beales', and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) offers Cindy a lifeline.
But her family react furiously when they hear she is staying at Junior's.
Is Cindy onto something regarding her missing locket?
3. Sonia Fowler hears news over Bianca Jackson's confession
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) tells Sonia of her concerns about Bianca Jackson's (Patsy Palmer) confession. Lauren says she knows Sonia also has doubts that Bianca killed Debbie Colwell (Jenny Meier).
Sonia agrees, saying she still believes B only confessed to save her.
Sonia begs Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to get her a copy of her sister's confession, but asks him not to tell Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) she's going to watch it.
She feigns excitement when Reiss shows her his plans to turn the middle room into a playroom for their baby.
Later, Sonia collects the footage, but Reiss catches her just as she's about to press play.
Sonia insists she is watching Bianca's recording, and Reiss reluctantly agrees to watch with her.
But he isn't expecting Sonia's reaction, and soon the police arrive to tell Sonia a search warrant has been issued for Bianca, as they want to charge her with murder!
Will Sonia realise Reiss is the true culprit? And will she find Bianca, who has been left trapped by Reiss?
4. Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati's secret is exposed
Ravi and son Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) clash again, and soon Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) becomes suspicious after witnessing a 'business' chat between Ravi and Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington).
Denise has fears of her own about Ravi's business practices, which worsen when she walks in on him discussing a shady deal on the phone.
Ravi then rebuffs Denise when she asks for his help with the fuse box at the salon, but Jack arrives to save the day, leaving Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) wondering if Jack's the better option for Denise.
Priya confronts Ravi over his dealing, urging him to go straight for the sake of the kids.
Later, Ravi visits Denise, making a grand gesture before they get passionate.
But when Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) mistakenly thinks a burglar has broken in, Ravi and Denise's secret relationship is exposed.
Jack and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) are reeling over the revelation, while Kim and Yolande support Denise, who admits she is torn between Jack and Ravi.
Then Ravi and Jack square up at The Queen Vic, but what happens next?
5. Nish Panesar's will shocks his relatives
The Panesars gather for the reading of Nish's will, but everyone is incredulous to learn that Bernie has been invited, too.
The contents of Nish's final wishes shock the group, but what will the evil character's final message be?
Nish perished during New Year's terrifying showdown, but it looks like he is still causing chaos from beyond the grave.
6. Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater share another cosy moment
Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) is upset when Martin wants to share an exciting life development with Stacey.
As the week continues, Martin and Stacey share a warm conversation as they reminisce about family.
As the exes bond, does this leave Ruby out in the cold?
Are Stacey and Martin set for a reunion after their near-miss at Christmas?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.