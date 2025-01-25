Everything, that is, except confess that he committed the evil deed.

With Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) having recorded a false confession to help half-sister Sonia, her captor Reiss then went back on his word and told B he would not be letting her go after all.

Sonia wonders if she can trust Reiss. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As a new day dawns in Walford, Sonia still refuses to believe that Bianca is guilty, but Reiss is determined to close down every question she has.

When Sonia heads out into the Square, she has to cope with the usual local gossips, leading her to fiercely defend her beloved sister.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reiss is rattled when, later, Sonia plans to speak to the CPS to obtain a copy of the 'confession'.

He urges Sonia to drop the subject for the sake of their unborn baby.

But soon, a chat with her uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), gives Sonia reason to think that Reiss isn't being honest with her.

Reiss continues to lie to his pregnant partner. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She confronts her partner with Jack's intel, but Reiss manipulates her with a clever explanation.

He makes Sonia feel so bad for questioning his motives that when her cousin, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), visits and casts doubt on his honesty, Sonia jumps to Reiss's defence.

Will Sonia ignore her worries about Reiss's behaviour, or will her suspicions allow her to see the light at last?

And will anyone realise that missing Bianca has been trapped by Reiss?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 27th January 2025.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.