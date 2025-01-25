EastEnders spoilers tease Sonia Fowler's suspicions over killer Reiss Colwell after Bianca Jackson confession
The aftermath of Sonia's exoneration plays out.
Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) will finally become suspicious of killer fiancé Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) in next week's EastEnders, as she settles back in at home.
Reiss was relieved when Sonia was found 'not guilty' of the murder of his wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), as he did everything in his power to ensure she walked free.
Everything, that is, except confess that he committed the evil deed.
With Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) having recorded a false confession to help half-sister Sonia, her captor Reiss then went back on his word and told B he would not be letting her go after all.
As a new day dawns in Walford, Sonia still refuses to believe that Bianca is guilty, but Reiss is determined to close down every question she has.
When Sonia heads out into the Square, she has to cope with the usual local gossips, leading her to fiercely defend her beloved sister.
Reiss is rattled when, later, Sonia plans to speak to the CPS to obtain a copy of the 'confession'.
He urges Sonia to drop the subject for the sake of their unborn baby.
But soon, a chat with her uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), gives Sonia reason to think that Reiss isn't being honest with her.
She confronts her partner with Jack's intel, but Reiss manipulates her with a clever explanation.
He makes Sonia feel so bad for questioning his motives that when her cousin, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), visits and casts doubt on his honesty, Sonia jumps to Reiss's defence.
Will Sonia ignore her worries about Reiss's behaviour, or will her suspicions allow her to see the light at last?
And will anyone realise that missing Bianca has been trapped by Reiss?
EastEnders airs these scenes from Monday 27th January 2025.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.